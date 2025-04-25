BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo begins building EX30 electric car in Belgium
UP NEXT
Leapmotor B10: £30k, 260-mile Ford Explorer rival driven

Volvo begins building EX30 electric car in Belgium

Model was previously built solely in China but extra production in Europe will help to meet local demand

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 April 2025

Volvo is now building its EX30 electric car in Ghent, Belgium, in a strategic move to assemble key models closer to the markets where they sell best.

The small SUV was previously assembled solely in Zhangjiakou, China, before being shipped across the globe. 

However, Volvo decided in October 2023 that adding production capacity for the model in the European Union would help it to better meet demand in that critical region. The EX30 was Europe’s 13th best-selling EV during the first three months of 2025, ahead of cars such as the Audi Q4 E-tron, Cupra Born and Mercedes-Benz EQA.

Related articles

The decision to prepare the Ghent plant for the EX30 was validated when the European Union last year imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese-built EVs, including the Volvo crossover.

Volvo said at the time that it would consider reallocating output of its cars so that Belgian-built cars were primarily delivered within the EU, circumventing the tariffs.

Conversely, deliveries of Chinese-built cars would ramp up in non-EU markets where the tariffs were not a concern, such as the UK.

“We'll start [EX30] production at our Ghent facility in Belgium in the first half of next year and then ramp up through the gears,” said former Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last year.

“In the meantime, we can supply that car to many other regions which are not yet affected [by tariffs]: a lot of countries in south-east Asia, and the UK is an example of that.”

Volvo EX30 on production line in Ghent, Belgium factory

Francesca Gamboni, chief manufacturing and supply chain officer for Volvo, has now said the EX30 is “crucial” for the brand’s position in Europe, adding that its production flexibility “contributes to our resilience”. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1

Volvo EX30

Volvo moves one market niche smaller to bring in younger, climate-conscious buyers

Read our review
Back to top

Adding EX30 production to the Ghent plant came at a cost of €200 million (£171m), requiring a new assembly line, 600 new or refurbished robots and a new battery pack production line, among other changes.

The factory also builds the electric EC40 and EX40, as well as the XC40 and V60 hybrids. 

Volvo had previously planned to launch the EX30 in the US after 2025. However, it has yet to confirm whether this is still the case, in light of US president Donald Trump’s implementation of a blanket 25% tariff on all foreign-built cars.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Volvo EX30 cars for sale

 Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Plus Auto 5dr
2024
£32,450
2,740miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£33,790
13,161miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£33,450
12,755miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£34,290
4,466miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£34,490
2,927miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Plus Auto 5dr
2024
£31,990
2,995miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£36,490
1,386miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Ultra Auto 5dr
2024
£36,490
1,297miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range 69kWh Plus Auto 5dr
2024
£31,990
596miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 269 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y 2025 Review front action blur 9295
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y
panda 4x4 2013 7087
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
8
Used Fiat Panda 2012-2024 review
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
bmw xm 2023 001 tracking front
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
bentley continental gt speed 2025 Review front corner blur 36
Bentley Continental GT Speed
8
Bentley Continental GT Speed

View all car reviews