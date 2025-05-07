The Volkswagen Golf is set to be radically reinvented as an advanced electric car when it enters its ninth generation, benefiting from bold new hardware and software technology

The new model, due in 2028 or 2029, will be a key part of a wide-reaching overhaul of Volkswagen’s EV line-up that will kick off with the ID 2X later this year. The new model will start the brand’s pivot back towards more conventional and familiar styling.

There have been electric variants of previous generations of the Golf, but the new version will be the first engineered purely as an electric car. While that marks a significant step for the Golf, it will retain familiar design cues from the model’s history and be offered with GTI and R performance variants.

The new Golf will mark the point where Volkswagen’s long-running model names will effectively merge with its ID sub-brand, possibly resulting in the car being called the ID Golf.

The model will also be the culmination of a major reworking of the marque’s electric range, spearheaded by boss Thomas Schäfer to make Volkswagen what he refers to as an emotional “love brand” once again.

New entry-level models to kickstart brand revamp

Before the ID Golf arrives, three new small EVs will be launched to kick-start Volkswagen’s new age. This will begin with the unveiling of the ID 2X compact SUV, which will be closely followed by the production version of the ID 2all hatch. Both those models will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform, with the ID 2all positioned as a Renault 5 rival and priced from around £25,000.

The ID 2all will be a similar size to the current Polo – it could yet take that name into production – and retain styling very similar to that of the concept version, with deliberate nods to classic Volkswagen models.

The ID 2all will also spawn a GTI version, which has already been previewed by its own concept. It will bring the classic ‘everyday performance’ badge to an electric Volkswagen for the first time, replacing the GTX brand used by hot ID models to date.

While the firm has yet to outline performance targets for the ID 2all GTI, tech chief Kai Grünitz has said the focus will be on developing a model that is fun to drive, rather than simply adding maximum power.

Those two models will then be joined in 2027 by the production version of the ID Every1, a £17,000 city car that will in effect succeed the Up in Volkswagen’s line-up.