Porsche is readying another update for the Cayenne – just one year after it launched the most recent overhaul of its big-selling SUV.

The company last year confirmed that the combustion-engined version of the Cayenne will remain on sale alongside the upcoming electric model into the 2030s.

A prototype has now been spotted testing in Germany with a new front grille that resembles the one fitted to the new Porsche 911, as well as prototypes of the electric Cayenne and next-generation Boxster.

The test car also sports a set of bulbous foglights, although these are almost certainly not bound for any production car, given they appear to be gaffer-taped onto the vehicle.

It’s possible that the prototype previews a minor restyle intended to bring the Cayenne into line with its upcoming stablemates.

The prototype may also be testing powertrains revised to meet the Euro 7 emissions regulations that come into force from 1 July this year. When Porsche confirmed the extended lifespan of the ICE Cayenne, it said the model's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 – used in the S, GT and Turbo E-Hybrid variants – would remain in development “to comply with future legislative requirements”.

Porsche chief Oliver Blume said: “The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV.

“At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.”