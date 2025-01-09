BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Petrol Porsche Cayenne set for update as new EV nears launch
UP NEXT
Kia to sell Picanto in UK for 'as long as we are allowed to'

Petrol Porsche Cayenne set for update as new EV nears launch

Prototype is spotted testing with new grille and is likely to appear alongside electric model this year

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 January 2025

Porsche is readying another update for the Cayenne – just one year after it launched the most recent overhaul of its big-selling SUV.

The company last year confirmed that the combustion-engined version of the Cayenne will remain on sale alongside the upcoming electric model into the 2030s. 

A prototype has now been spotted testing in Germany with a new front grille that resembles the one fitted to the new Porsche 911, as well as prototypes of the electric Cayenne and next-generation Boxster.

Related articles

The test car also sports a set of bulbous foglights, although these are almost certainly not bound for any production car, given they appear to be gaffer-taped onto the vehicle.

It’s possible that the prototype previews a minor restyle intended to bring the Cayenne into line with its upcoming stablemates.

The prototype may also be testing powertrains revised to meet the Euro 7 emissions regulations that come into force from 1 July this year. When Porsche confirmed the extended lifespan of the ICE Cayenne, it said the model's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 – used in the S, GT and Turbo E-Hybrid variants – would remain in development “to comply with future legislative requirements”.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé prototype, rear quarter

Porsche chief Oliver Blume said: “The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV. 

“At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 001 front cornering
Suzuki Vitara
6
Suzuki Vitara

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01

Porsche Cayenne Coupé review

Like a regular Cayenne, only more exclusive, more expensive and less practical

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Porsche Cayenne Coupe cars for sale

 Porsche Cayenne 4.2 TD V8 S Platinum Edition TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£28,250
88,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 2.9T V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£45,900
59,027miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid 17.9kWh TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (3.6kW Charger)
2020
£58,898
30,978miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYENNE 2.9T V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£59,500
21,529miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0T V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£34,990
71,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYENNE 2.9T V6 S TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£56,989
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 3.0T V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£35,995
47,650miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£15,699
91,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid 14.1kWh TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (3.6kW Charger)
2020
£35,990
109,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 895 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mercedes glc review cornering front
Mercedes GLC
7
Mercedes GLC
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
01 Mercedes E Class review extras 2024 front driving
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Xpeng G6 review 2025 01 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
Suzuki Vitara review 2025 001 front cornering
Suzuki Vitara
6
Suzuki Vitara

View all car reviews