Volkswagen ID 2X: £25k EV's name confirmed ahead of Munich debut

Electric T-Cross replacement will be launched in 2026 with bold styling and up to 280 miles of range

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 February 2025

Volkswagen will reveal a chunky, supermini-sized electric crossover called the ID 2X at the Munich motor show in September.

Previewed last year, the ID 2X is a higher-riding sibling to the Volkswagen Polo-sized ID 2, which is due to be launched later this year, and will effectively serve as an EV alternative to the T-Cross.

It will be based on the same shortened version of the MEB platform as the ID 2. The crossover is set to be offered exclusively with a single motor on the front axle, giving 223bhp, and a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries - the latter providing a range of around 280 miles.

Volkswagen has previously said the larger battery will be capable of topping up at 125kW to take its state of charge from 10-80% in just 20 minutes. 

The smaller-battery car is set to be one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market when it lands, in line with Volkswagen's ambitious strategy to reduce the production and list price of its EVs.

The ID 2 supermini is planned to be available from £22,000, only slightly more than today's Polo, so the equivalent SUV should go on sale at the £25,000 mark. 

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer confirmed the new baby SUV's name in a post on LinkedIn, where he also revealed that it will make its debut at Munich.

VW ID 2all SUV preview image

It is the fourth and final entrant in the Volkswagen Group's upcoming range of entry-level electric cars – joining the ID 2, Cupra Raval and Skoda Epiq – and will be built alongside those three cars at a new plant near Barcelona in Spain.

Volkswagen head of design Andreas Mindt has described the ID 2X as a "safe, confident, bold" design that is "simple, like the ID 2 All" - referencing how that concept apes the clean, simplistic cues of previous Golf and Polo models. 

Indeed, the resemblance to the supermini is obvious in the preview image, though the higher-riding SUV will have a more upright silhouette with bulkier wheel arches, a distinctive vent-style motif on the C-pillar (which could be glass on the production car) and a chunky rear spoiler. There will be no obvious visual links between this new SUV and today's ID 4 and ID 5, as Mindt looks to usher in a whole new brand image. 

It will measure around 4.1m long, have a wheelbase of 2600mm and offer more than the ID 2's 490 litres of boot space - no doubt with the same 50-litre lockable box under the boot floor for charging cables and valuables. 

Inside, it is expected to be all but identical to the ID 2, with a 12.9in infotainment screen and 10.9in digital driver display - while adopting physical switches for the audio and climate controls. Volkswagen is aiming to eradicate all glue and hard plastics from its next-generation interiors, in line with a pledge to boost material quality while reducing its cars' environmental impact. 

The rollout of the VW Group's new Electric Urban Car Family, as Schäfer calls it, is central to stabilising the VW Group following a turbulent period in which its profits and volumes have dipped significantly, prompting plans for factory closures and swingeing job cuts across Europe.

The group as a whole delivered 2.3% fewer vehicles worldwide in 2024, year on year, chiefly as a result of a drop in global demand for premium vehicles and a challenging retail environment in China.

The decline was felt most harshly at Audi, Bentley and Porsche. Conversely, the more volume-oriented Seat-Cupra brand posted a 7.5% sales uptick and Skoda grew 6.9% - highlighting the rising importance of affordable cars.

Schäfer said that with the launch of the four new electric superminis, "the Brand Group Core is truly bringing its power to the road. We’re on the right track – and now we’re stepping it up a gear". 

Meanwhile, in early March, Volkswagen will reveal a concept for a smaller electric city car to replace the Up. Dubbed the ID Every1 and expected to be called the ID 1 in production, the boldly styled Fiat Grande Panda rival will be launched in 2027 with a base price of around £17,000. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
tuga 14 February 2025
So, are they ditching the IDx naming strategy or not? Why call it ID2X when ID Cross is available ( they already use it in China ).

Not to mention ID Polo ( instead of ID2 ) and ID Up ( ID1 )

Deputy 14 December 2023

Great little suburban car.  Short and narrow to park but high up and chunky for visibility and potholes!  Shows that SUV driving position doesn't need a 5m long and 2m wide monster!

LP in Brighton 14 December 2023

What's the strategy? I don't see the point of leaking all these details of wonderful forthcoming products when the brand is struggling to sell what it currently has. Maybe VW is so scared about what competitors are about to release that it feels it has no choice.

Whatever the reason, I think it'sbest to be patient and see what actually does materialise. 

Anton motorhead 14 December 2023
Agree LP, but if VW can make this at the predicted price, with that range and suggested look, VW have a winner at hand. The ID3 and 4 and to some extent the ID7 do not have the same visual appeal and the appalling quality of the first ID3s may have deterred some potential customers from buying an EV until something smarter, better and cheaper turned up - like this.

