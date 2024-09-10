Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review

VW brings some GTI attitude to its electric Golf

Find Volkswagen ID 3 GTX deals
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Sell your car
84% get more money with
Powered by

Volkswagen has a long history of hot hatches stretching all the way back to the Frankfurt motor show in 1975, where it unveiled of the original Golf GTI. Still, the Volkswagen ID 3 GTX represents somewhat of a new beginning for the under fire German car maker in the performance-based hatchback ranks. 

Not only is it Volkswagen's first proclaimed hot hatch powered entirely by an electric motor, but it’s also the first to be sold exclusively with rear-wheel drive.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

7
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 02 side panning

In the UK, the new Volkswagen model is sold exclusively in range-topping ID 3 GTX Performance guise with 322bhp and 402lb ft of torque.  

Even with a kerb weight of 2000kg, that’s sufficient to provide the most powerful Volkswagen ID 3 model yet with a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec and limited 124mph top speed, placing it into direct competition with the heavily-related Cupra Born VZ alongside which it is produced at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany in terms of performance and, at £46,225, pricing.

Comparisons between the ID.3 GTX Performance bound for the UK and the recently facelifted Golf GTI Clubsport reveal respective power to weight ratios of 161 and 203bhp per tonne. But even with 102lb ft more torque to make up for the 42bhp per tonne deficit, Volkswagen’s new electric hot hatch fails to match its internal combustion engine siblings 0-62mph time of 5.6sec, falling short by a scant 0.1sec
Greg Kable
European editor

With production of the ID 3 GTX Performance still in the ramp up phase, though, it’s the less powerful ID 3 GTX model, we drive here. With a milder 282bhp and the same 402lb ft of torque, it comes with a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and 112mph top speed.

The ID.3 is the sixth electric-powered Volkswagen model to receive the GTX badge, following the four-wheel drive ID 4, ID 5, ID Buzz, ID 7 and ID 7 Tourer. Like them, it adopts a number of unique styling touches, including a restyled front bumper with a high-gloss central black air intake and arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights either side.

Further back, there are reshaped sills and a redesigned diffuser element within the lower section of the rear bumper - again, both in high-gloss black. The ID.3 GTX’s standard 20-inch alloy wheels feature a black inner section, but they can be ordered in all-black as an option.

INTERIOR

7
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 05 driving

The sporting accents continue inside, with a flat bottom steering wheel with red highlights and GTX identification within the lower spoke. Volkswagen has also provided the ID 3 GTX with the Premium seats available as an option in other ID 3 models as standard equipment. Offered in either fabric or synthetic leather, they receive red stitching and perforated GTX logos within the backrests. More heavily bolstered ergoActive seats with a red GTX lettering within the backrest are available as an option.

Further highlights included is a new centrally-mounted 12.9-inch touchscreen Infotainment display featuring a revised menu structure and a natural language voice control with ChatGPT-based AI integration. The gear controller from earlier ID models has also been removed from the end of the digital instrument binnacle and is now integrated into a steering wheel column stalk.

The interior of the ID 3 GTX is solidly built. However, the quality of some materials used within the dashboard and other areas of the interior, particularly the areas of hard high gloss black plastic, leave a lot to be desired in a car at this price. The flat floor of the MEB platform that underpins all of Volkswagen’s electric models up until now also positions you quite high, both in the front and rear, even with the seats set in their lowest position. Combined with a low waistline, this gives you the feeling you’re sitting on it rather than in it.

As with all other ID 3 models, there is a nominal 385 litres of luggage space at the rear – expandable to 1267 litres when the rear seats are folded down, but there is no provision for additional luggage space at the front.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

VW ID3 GTX review 2024 10 performance

Power comes from the German car maker’s AP550 electric motor and a single speed gearbox mounted within the rear axle assembly. First unveiled on the ID.7 saloon, the synchronous unit offers noticeably stronger acceleration than the older APP310 specification electric motor used in the ID 3 Pro, providing the standard ID 3 GTX great response and a good turn of speed on a planted throttle despite its significant weight.

In keeping with the philosophy Volkswagen has taken with the Volkswagen Golf GTI for almost half a century now, it’s not overendowed with power, even in ID.3 GTX Performance guise. However, the drivetrain changes do succeed in an extra sense of performance, purely in the extra speed. The lack of a raspy exhaust note will possibly leave some potential customers to question its outright sportiness. It is superbly refined, though, with seamless and silent qualities no matter how hard you wring its electric motor.

Coupled to the new electric motor is an equally new 79.0kWh lithium-ion battery that’s claimed to provide the ID 3 GTX with an overall range of up to 375 miles, or some 28 miles more than the 77.0kWh battery used by the ID 3 Pro S. It also boasts a 15kW faster charging capacity at 185kW, allowing a 10-to-80 per cent refill of energy stores in 26 minutes on a high-powered DC charger, according to Volkswagen.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 12 handling

The suspension of the ID 3 has also been reworked with retuned springs and dampers in a bid to provide the new GTX model a sporting edge. Volkswagen says there are subtle tweaks to the steering and brakes, too.     

It is rewarding in the fact that the steering is direct and very precise, giving the ID 3 GTX inherently agile and responsive handling qualities. Upgraded 215/45 profile 20-inch Bridgestone Turanza tyres provide plenty of front-end grip, while the rear end remains stable without any premature interference from the stability control system when you begin to push.

The heavily damped suspension also helps to suppress body movements well on more challenging roads without any noticeable deterioration in ride quality compared to the ID.3 Pro S. It’s a pleasing and untaxing car to drive over long distances.

What you don’t get, though, is the sort of meaningful feedback you’d traditionally expect in a hot hatch. There are impressive qualities to its on-road character, but the ID 3 GTX is not a terrifically involving car to drive.

VERDICT

VW ID3 GTX review 2024 13 front static

As electric cars evolve, we’re beginning to see some clever measures to enliven their driving experience – the new N Active Sound+ and N e-Shift functions developed by Hyundai for the Ioniq 5 N being just two examples of how software solutions can serve to heighten the interaction between car and driver.

Such measures are missing here. Ultimately, the ID.3 GTX fails to generate the sort of engagement that characterises its internal combustion engine equivalent, the Golf GTI. Buyers will get a very mature car with plenty of pace, impressive energy efficiency, secure handling, a roomy interior and Volkswagen’s latest digital functions. But the latest of Volkswagen’s GTX models fails to offer a significantly more sporting feel than the ID 3 Pro S.