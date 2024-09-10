In the UK, the new Volkswagen model is sold exclusively in range-topping ID 3 GTX Performance guise with 322bhp and 402lb ft of torque.

Even with a kerb weight of 2000kg, that’s sufficient to provide the most powerful Volkswagen ID 3 model yet with a 0-62mph time of 5.7sec and limited 124mph top speed, placing it into direct competition with the heavily-related Cupra Born VZ alongside which it is produced at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany in terms of performance and, at £46,225, pricing.

With production of the ID 3 GTX Performance still in the ramp up phase, though, it’s the less powerful ID 3 GTX model, we drive here. With a milder 282bhp and the same 402lb ft of torque, it comes with a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and 112mph top speed.

The ID.3 is the sixth electric-powered Volkswagen model to receive the GTX badge, following the four-wheel drive ID 4, ID 5, ID Buzz, ID 7 and ID 7 Tourer. Like them, it adopts a number of unique styling touches, including a restyled front bumper with a high-gloss central black air intake and arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights either side.

Further back, there are reshaped sills and a redesigned diffuser element within the lower section of the rear bumper - again, both in high-gloss black. The ID.3 GTX’s standard 20-inch alloy wheels feature a black inner section, but they can be ordered in all-black as an option.