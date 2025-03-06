Volkswagen reintroducing physical controls for vital functions

All future Volkswagen models will feature physical controls for the most important functions, design chief Andreas Mindt has said.

The German firm has been criticised over the past few years for moving many of the vital controls in its cars from physical buttons and dials to the infotainment touchscreen. Volkswagen also introduced haptic ‘sliders’ below the touchscreen for the heating and volume and it started using haptic panels instead of buttons for controls mounted on the steering wheel.

More recently, the firm has reintroduced physical steering wheel buttons and Mindt said it is committed to reintroducing physical buttons, starting with the production version of the ID 2all concept that will arrive next year.

“From the ID 2all onwards, we will have physical buttons for the five most important functions – the volume, the heating on each side of the car, the fans and the hazard light – below the screen,” said Mindt. “They will be in every car that we make from now on. We understood this.

“We will never, ever make this mistake any more. On the steering wheel, we will have physical buttons. No guessing any more. There's feedback, it's real, and people love this. Honestly, it's a car. It's not a phone: it's a car.”

Mindt said VW will continue to offer cars with touchscreens, in part due to new legal requirements that, as in the US, will require all cars to feature a reversing camera.

“There are a lot of functions you have to deliver in certain areas, so the screen will be big and you will find a lot of HMI [human-machine interface] contents in the depths of the system,” he added. “But the five main things will always be on the first physical layer. That’s very important.”