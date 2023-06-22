BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen SSP EV platform to offer up to 1700bhp from 2026
UP NEXT
Jet lag for EV drivers as Heathrow shuts chargers

Volkswagen SSP EV platform to offer up to 1700bhp from 2026

MEB successor, which will underpin cars from all VW Group brands, is no longer delayed until 2028
Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
22 June 2023

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume has reiterated the group’s commitment to launching its all-encompassing SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) electric architecture in 2026, despite executives flagging delays to 2028/29 in recent months.

The architecture will span from city cars to sports cars making more than 1700bhp, Blume told investors at the VW Group’s capital markets day held on Thursday. VW had initially planned for SSP to handle around 1100bhp.

“The SSP architecture will balance the need for scale and standardisation with differentiation and speed,” Blume said.

Related articles

The architecture was first announced in 2021 with a 2026 planned launch date, starting with Audi’s Artemis project. However, delays – especially on the crucial software 2.0 – dragged on development times and the project was pushed back to 2028/29, executives such as VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer had previously said.

Audi 'sphere' concept cars

VW Group brands will share architecture modules across 40 million vehicles as the company works to standardise parts to increase economies of scale and help bring down the stubbornly high price of electric cars. “Most” vehicles on the SSP platform will achieve profit margin parity with internal-combustion-engined cars, Blume said, compared with just “some” on the group’s MEB electric car platform

“Architectures cover up to 75% of all material costs for BEV, compared to up to 10% for ICE,” Blume said. “Therefore, architectures are a key driver for profitability in the future.”

One part that will be shared across all models is the planned ‘Unified’ battery cell built in future VW plants and able to span a range of chemistries, including the cost-cutting LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate).

Blume gave new details on the performance of SSP cars, including a 10%-80% charging time reduced to 12 minutes on average, compared with the existing 35 minutes for MEB models. The software 2.0 and electronic architecture will allow for hands-free driving up to level four.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Volkswagen electric car battery with its cover removed

Brands will be given responsibility for certain elements of the SSP architecture based on size and cost of their core segment to help speed up development. Architecture components for superminis and city cars will be led by the Volkswagen brand and used by Cupra, Skoda and Audi. Compact and mid-sized parts will be developed by Audi and used by Volkswagen, Porsche and Skoda. Porsche will lead development of large car components used by itself, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini.

Blume said that SSP large-car components used by Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini would be shared across 14 models, aiming for about 1.4 million combined vehicles until 2038. That would add up to €150 billion in sales revenue with “highly attractive profit margins” of more than 20% due to the scale effect, Blume promised.

Overall, Blume claimed, the VW Group could reduce capital expenditure and development costs by 30% compared with MEB.

Blume also laid out the advantages of the two stepping stone platforms arriving before SSP. First is the premium PPE (Premium Performance Electric) used by Audi, Porsche and Bentley, starting with the Porsche e-Macan and Audi Q6 e-Tron next year. Meanwhile, the MEB+, arriving in 2025, will modernise the MEB platform by cutting 10-80% charging time to an average of 21 minutes from 35 minutes now. Both will be available with level two-plus eyes-on, hands-free driving, although PPE could allow level three as well.

Advertisement
Back to top

The PPE platform has been delayed due to problems within VW's software unit, Cariad, which resulted in the firing of the CEO Dirk Hilgenberg earlier this year.

used Volkswagen cars for sale

Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,990
74,949miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Touran 1.6 TDI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,726
47,462miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,634
60,761miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£25,750
36,125miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£25,750
35,781miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,000
16,556miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£12,250
77,346miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Match Edition Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,775
71,885miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£28,000
28,720miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 28726 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 22 June 2023

1700hp?, alright, someone please explain why, why the Car needs so much power?, is it because of the weight of the Car?, why all of a sudden huge amount of instant torque and power can be driven by mr/Mrs average driver? and, you can't deploy the performance 90% of the time, there is battery technology coming along than can shorten charge times ICE car fill-up times and the Batteries are getting lighter to, so speeds over 100 mph are irrelevant on the roads, do these speeds on Track?, yeah, that sounds good to me.

Latest Drives

ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
land rover defender 75th edition 20279
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSE lead dynamic
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives