BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen boss: renaming ID 3 to ID Golf would be a 'mistake'
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID Cross previews chunky Puma Gen-E Rival

Volkswagen boss: renaming ID 3 to ID Golf would be a 'mistake'

Brand is priming major update for electric hatchback – but unlike smaller ID Polo, it won't take a historic name

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
8 September 2025

Volkswagen will only give its ID electric cars classic model names if they fit the characters of the originals, according to boss Thomas Schäfer – explaining why the heavily updated ID 3, due next year, won’t be badged a Golf.

The firm is working on heavy updates for both the ID 3 and ID 4, with both EVs moving onto the upgraded 'MEB Plus' platform. But while Autocar understands the ID 4 is already being referred to internally at Wolfsburg as the ID Tiguan, the ID 3 will not adopt the ID Golf name, even though the Golf is its closest equivalent in Volkswagen's ICE line-up.

Still, Schäfer said "don't underestimate the changes" being made to the ID 3. Speaking at the Munich motor show, he added: "It's a fantastic car to drive, and we've got phenomenal feedback on that. The changes are in the interior: the criticism was usually around the first version, with the hard plastic finish and so on.

"That has been fixed already with a good first-step facelift, but now it's going to get a whole new [interior]. Then the exterior is a phenomenal package.

"It wouldn't be necessary to make a whole new car. You will see how that car will change when you see this amazing car."

With the new ID Polo and ID Cross, Volkswagen will return to using classic model names, and Schäfer promised that "we're going to roll this out whenever there's a new model or a major product change; it's going to be names from here on".

However, he added that the application of those names would depend on the models: "When you have this side by side [ICE and EV line-ups] that we have at the moment in the transitional phase, you have to have clarity in your portfolio, clarity in the model lines and familiar topics like the GTI – and the name has to be true to the DNA of that product. 

"From my point of view, it's the biggest mistake to call something something that it's not. There's some examples in the industry at the moment that you look at and say 'okay, well, I don't know why you call it that, because it's not that'.

"For us, the ID Polo now, it's a true Polo in proportions, looks, feel, drivability, and it deserves the name.

"As we go forward, if the name doesn't fit, we don't call it that. We'll give it some other name. We have enough names in the portfolio, old and new."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen's electric hatchback receives mid-life updates to styling and that much-criticised interior

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6

View all car reviews