Electric Vauxhall Grandland successor primed for 2024

The Vauxhall Grandland will be reinvented as an electric SUV, offering a range of more than 400 miles and a rapid four-wheel-drive model.

Vauxhall parent company Stellantis previously confirmed that the next Grandland would be based on the new STLA Medium architecture, which also underpins the new Peugeot e-3008.

As standard, the e-3008 receives a front-mounted electric motor and a 73kWh (usable capacity) battery, yielding 207bhp, 251lb ft of torque and a range of 326 miles.

A dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model is also available, offering the same 326-mile range but boosting power to 321bhp. This cuts the French SUV’s 0-62mph sprint time from 8.7sec to 6.4sec.

It's possible that the equivalent range-topping version of the Grandland could be the next entry into Vauxhall's new GSe line of performance-inspired electrified models.

The e-3008 is also available in Long Range guise with a 98kWh battery, the largest that will be offered on STLA Medium cars, boosting range to 435 miles.

The Grandland is expected to broadly mirror these specifications, much as the current Vauxhall Astra Electric is technically related to the Peugeot e-308.

It's also expected to gain hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains after the launch of the EV, as with the 3008, in line with Vauxhall’s ‘multi-energy’ approach.

The company currently offers a mix of petrol and electric powertrains in the Vauxhall Corsa supermini and Vauxhall Mokka crossover.