Electric Vauxhall Grandland successor primed for 2024

Peugeot e-3008 sibling to come with more than 400 miles of range and 321bhp GSe model
13 November 2023

The Vauxhall Grandland will be reinvented as an electric SUV, offering a range of more than 400 miles and a rapid four-wheel-drive model.

Vauxhall parent company Stellantis previously confirmed that the next Grandland would be based on the new STLA Medium architecture, which also underpins the new Peugeot e-3008.

As standard, the e-3008 receives a front-mounted electric motor and a 73kWh (usable capacity) battery, yielding 207bhp, 251lb ft of torque and a range of 326 miles.

A dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model is also available, offering the same 326-mile range but boosting power to 321bhp. This cuts the French SUV’s 0-62mph sprint time from 8.7sec to 6.4sec.

It's possible that the equivalent range-topping version of the Grandland could be the next entry into Vauxhall's new GSe line of performance-inspired electrified models.

The e-3008 is also available in Long Range guise with a 98kWh battery, the largest that will be offered on STLA Medium cars, boosting range to 435 miles.

The Grandland is expected to broadly mirror these specifications, much as the current Vauxhall Astra Electric is technically related to the Peugeot e-308.

It's also expected to gain hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains after the launch of the EV, as with the 3008, in line with Vauxhall’s ‘multi-energy’ approach.

The company currently offers a mix of petrol and electric powertrains in the Vauxhall Corsa supermini and Vauxhall Mokka crossover.

New images of a Grandland spotted testing in Germany reveal that it's a similar proposition to the current car, with family-friendly proportions and a sloping roofline.

The front end’s ‘Vizor’ design appears to have evolved to match the flush design on the Astra.

Visible on this prototype is a new interpretation of the ‘Compass’ motif from Vauxhall's agenda-setting Experimental concept, with north and south represented by creases in the bonnet and bumper and east and west formed by the LED daytime running lights.

The Grandland will be produced in Eisenach, Germany, following a €130 million (£110 million) investment to prepare the Opel factory there to build electric cars.

STLA Medium will be one of two architectures used for future electric models, Opel and Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl confirmed at September’s Munich motor show.

He also hinted that the Grandland – as well as the smaller Crossland – might get a new name.

The new Grandland is expected to arrive in late 2024, seven years after the original model was launched and three years after it was facelifted.

It will be followed by a new Insignia, for which development is said to be “quite advanced”, and an Astra-sized coupé-crossover called the Manta.

