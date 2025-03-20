Vauxhall Mokka review

From £25,1057

Sharp looks to match clever tech - the Vauxhall Mokka wants you to have your cake and eat it

As we know, jacked-up superminis like the Vauxhall Mokka can fly off the shelves. The Ford Puma is no stranger to the UK's best-sellers chart and Vauxhall showrooms have managed to shift Mokkas aplenty since the current iteration went on sale in 2021.

It's clearly succeeding in its statement to flex some design muscle and invite people to consider a Vauxhall who might never have before, then. But now that it's been on sale for a number of years, Vauxhall has given it a facelift to keep it competitive, albeit it is a minor one.

Specifically, there have been some trim level revisions, the exterior and interior has received some new design touches, the damping and steering have been slightly tweaked, and the Mokka Electric, for which we have a separate review, gets a bigger 54kWh battery as standard.

With that in mind, how does it stack up against a pool of small SUV rivals that includes the Ford Puma, Renault Captur, Skoda Kamiq, Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona? Let's find out.

The Vauxhall Mokka line-up at a glance

The engine line-up is fairly simple and largely unchanged from before. You can have a 134bhp 1.2-litre turbo three-pot mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed auto, although in the latter it produces 128bhp. You can also have a 134bhp hybrid with a six-speed dual-clutch 'box only, as well as the Mokka Electric. The 98bhp version of the 1.2 turbopetrol has been dropped.

Each trim level, whether it be Design, GS or Ultimate, can be had with any powertrain you like. Equipment-wise, every car gets LED lights, rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10in infotainment screen/instrument binnacle. GS trim adds a rear-view camera, more adjustment for the driver's seat, 18in alloys and tinted glass, while top-spec ultimate gets a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, lumbar support and massage seats.

Prices start at just under £26,000, which is about average for the class; a Puma is just over £26,000 while the 2008 is closer to £30,000 and the Volkswagen T-Cross just under £25,000.

DESIGN & STYLING

Vauxhall Mokka side

Just like the current Vauxhall Corsa, the Mokka uses the Stellantis group’s Common Modular Platform (or CMP) as its mechanical basis. 

But as a compact SUV rather than a conventional supermini, one of its closest relations is the DS 3 Crossback (with which it shares a production line in Poissy, France – although the Peugeot 2008 is also a pretty close sibling).

Vauxhall's trademark 'Vizor' makes for a particularly neat and reductionist front end
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The new Mokka is 4151mm in length, 1791mm in width and 1534mm in height, which makes it one of the smaller cars in its class, with the Puma, Captur and Kamiq being ever so slightly larger in all respects.

Much of the Mokka’s styling has been derived from the firm’s pillarless GT X Experimental concept car of 2018, and with this facelift you get some redesigned lights, fresh alloy styles and the deletion of less sustainable chrome trim.

INTERIOR

Vauxhall Mokka interior dashboard

Talking of sustainability, the Mokka's interior - where most of the money seems to have been spent - now contains hardy fabrics made from recycled plastics, alongside updated software for the infotainment system and a new steering wheel with the same design as that in the new Grandland and Frontera.

Having first lifted your feet over the car’s trip hazard of a sill, you settle into a medium-high-set seat, notice the good visibility to all quarters and sense that you are treated to a fairly adjustable and well supported driver's seat.

Vauxhall’s Pure Panel display layout is pretending to be a Mercedes-style sweep of interconnected digital display real estate, but it isn’t that convincing.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Atop the dashboard sits some soft-touch, hard-wearing materials, there is some plush-feeling textile upholstery on the seats and it's generally a nice place to sit.

We do have one gripe though, and it's that Vauxhall’s colour and trim department didn’t think about the potential of the other materials used on the dashboard to liven the cabin up. The sea of grey, textured surfaces is a bit too deep for our liking.

Vauxhall's Pure Panel infotainment display now runs updated software. This integrated-looking duo of digital infotainment and instrumentation screens sweeps across behind the steering wheel and into the upper centre stack. It is Vauxhall's attempt to notionally claim it as its own design convention despite it now becoming commonplace across the industry.

The thinking is that by surrounding both configurations in gloss black plastic, both better fit into the cabin architecture around them; and perhaps they do, although if you don’t like cars with lots of gloss black plastic, you’re unlikely to take to it.

Fans of tech will appreciate that the displays are bigger than they once were. Whereas before the standard screen was 8in, this time you get a pair of 10.0in screens, and there’s a new-look digital instrument binnacle along with some crisper graphics for the infotainment thanks to the software update.

Generally, it’s a pretty intuitive interior to work with, not least because there are shortcut buttons to the home screen and - praise be - physical rotary dials for the HVAC system. That being said, the infotainment menus and digital instrument display lack some configurability.

In terms of space, there's plenty of it up front for you and a passenger. At the rear, you've got a generous amount of rear headroom, although rear-seat passengers with longer legs may struggle behind a driver over 6ft tall. What's more, adults sitting in the back might be disappointed by the available oddment storage and the lack of a fold-down armrest. The 350-litre boot is unremarkable for the class, with the Puma managing 457 litres, the T-Cross 455 litres and the Captur 444 litres.

The driving position is okay, although we would like to see some more reach in the steering column, and the standard seats don't have much under-thigh support. Upgrading to top-spec Ultimate trim will grant you some adjustability here.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Vauxhall Mokka front

With an easy-to-use automatic gearbox, the Mokka would be equipped to suit a good proportion of its general target audience. Thus configured, it performs adequately, although a more interested driver might still look for a little more power or driver engagement.

For the latter, we would point you in the direction of a car fitted with the six-speed manual, which is a pretty natural-feeling 'box to use although the gearchange has a rather long and vague throw, so it’s not one to save the manual with.

The lane keeping system defaults to ‘on’, but there’s a button to disable it simply and easily. It’s a pretty discreet one, and unless you’re on a winding road, you may not notice it even when it’s operating.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The pure-petrol provides a decent blend of performance, refinement and efficiency. At 1220kg, the Mokka is relatively light, so with 134bhp and 169lb ft, it feels punchy enough for most situations. We do have a couple of gripes, though. Below 1500rpm, the engine emits a subdued but noticeable droning noise and you need to keep it over 2000rpm, to make any real progress, despite developing a fulsome-sounding 169lb ft of torque.

It’s an engine that you’ll need to work hard when getting up to motorway speed and overtaking on A-roads. It feels strong enough when doing so, but not particularly assured or potent.

The rest of the time, particularly around town, there’s more than enough urge on tap, but with rivals offering more power and torque, we can probably mark down out-of-town authoritativeness as one of the Mokka’s slight vulnerabilities.

Being a bit slow to downshift and then reluctant to grab the next gear under acceleration, the automatic gearbox has the effect of sapping the car’s responsiveness and overall performance level just a little.

You can initially select gears for yourself using the manual mode and shift paddles but, with no kickdown switch on the accelerator pedal, you never feel as though you’re in total control of the transmission, which often downshifts of its own accord even in manual mode when you get to the bottom of the throttle pedal’s travel.

The fine-tuning of the car’s drivability is broadly inoffensive, but it lacks a little attention to detail. Vauxhall has chosen to make the brake pedal come to rest a bit higher and prouder than the accelerator does so that when you’re holding the car stationary on the former, you can simply slide your foot directly off to the right and immediately onto the latter to move off.

That’s fine, but it encourages you to hold the car on the brake pedal at traffic lights and junctions (which, some would say, is a bad habit) and it also means you have to lift your foot up to get it back onto the brake, which is a bit awkward.

Compounding that awkwardness somewhat is a transmission that’s very keen to creep forward in heavy traffic and a brake pedal with a mushy-feeling, poorly defined bite point. Conniving together, they make this car harder to drive at manoeuvring speeds than it need be – but only mildly irksome at worst.

RIDE & HANDLING

Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter cornering

Vauxhall saw fit to treat the Mokka to a damping and steering recalibration for this generation, aiming to make the car more comfortable and responsive. 

There was an intention then, quite plainly, to make it at least a little bit more fun to drive than before. It stands out from its competitors by way of looks, after all, so why not?

The Mokka's handling is generally predictable and the light steering helps it around town, but alternatives offer more engagement
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

The slightly firmer-than-class-average suspension rates are still present and correct, presumably attempting to conjure just the merest hint of tenacity and roll resistance in its handling, for your driving pleasure.

Unfortunately, and for a few reasons, it hasn’t quite delivered the fully resolved, gently amusing and engaging drive that it might have been aiming for; and neither has the damping tune given the Mokka what you might consider a Vauxhall-typical sense of pliancy or everyday dynamic versatility.

That the Mokka’s steering is particularly light and anodyne at low speeds may make it easy to park and well suited to the typical compact crossover customer, but it’s no great invitation to enjoyment.

It actually weights up quite a lot as your speed increases, and so the car generally follows the path you’ve chosen for it obediently enough around town, and has reasonable stability on A-roads and motorways, being more easy to place precisely than you’d first believed it might be.

But the car never quite feels even moderately agile or keen underneath you. Handling response and cornering balance are respectable if underwhelming, with the always-on electronics activating early (although progressively) to counteract understeer before it can build if you go at a bend with any vigour. This may be fair enough, because Mokka owners probably won’t do that.

But instead of giving the car good close body control and the pleasing sense of energy and poise at speed of something like a Ford Puma, the Vauxhall’s particular suspension tuning often just makes it feel reactive and tetchy when roused.

Firmer-than-average springs and dampers make the ride feel a little wooden and under-isolated over sharper inputs, while the lack of rebound control sometimes makes the car threaten to leap out of dips and off the top of fairly gentle crests and transverse ridges. Head toss, although not severe, is a regular factor on uneven surfaces, as well. 

All of this combines to make the Mokka far from the most settled-riding car in its class. It isn’t drastically uncomfortable, and you might not take much notice around town if the roads are smooth, but on imperfect roads you don’t need to take an interest in the driving experience to be aware of the repetitive disturbance to the general calm of the cabin.

You’ll also notice that there’s a fair amount of road surface noise admitted over coarser Tarmac and some wind flutter from around the top of the door seals.

Overall, you still might not consider this an unrefined car in the strictest sense, but with sportier versions on larger alloy wheels only likely to penalise ride isolation, the Mokka could certainly do more on this score in order to justify its modest price premium.

Vauxhall Mokka assisted driving notes

Every Mokka gets a crash mitigation and avoidance system operating at low speeds and a lane-keeping system as standard.

Plump for a mid-spec model and those are upgraded, the former system operating throughout the whole speed range, and the latter including a switchable Lane Positioning Assistant (albeit only for cars with auto gearboxes).

There’s also a speed limit recognition system, which rarely misses a posted limit. The lane keeping system defaults to ‘on’, but there’s a button to disable it simply and easily. It’s a pretty discreet one, and unless you’re on a winding road, you may not notice it even when it’s operating.

The more interventionist Lane Positioning Assistant is activated separately. It requires only a dead hand on the steering wheel to automatically maintain the car’s position within its motorway lane.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter

The Mokka starts from just under £26,000 for an entry-level car with a manual gearbox, making it a little more expensive than the Jeep Avenger and Citroën C4, but less than the Ford Puma. 

Drivers have three specification levels to choose from: Design, GS and Ultimate. The price difference between the entry-level car and the top-spec model is around £3,000. 

Fuel economy for the basic petrol cars is average, but it's very achievable in the real world.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

While entry-level cars offer decent value, the costs can quickly rise further above similarly specified rivals as you move up through the higher trim levels.

Each car offers a generally decent level of economy on the road. The 136bhp petrol offers a claimed economy of 49.6mpg, with the less powerful 128bhp unit achieving a claimed 46.3mpg, and the hybrid can hit 57.6mpg. 

We found these economy figures to be largely achievable with some careful driving, but a long-term test of the 136bhp petrol with a six-speed manual returned an average of 46.2mpg.

VERDICT

Vauxhall Mokka verdict

The Vauxhall Mokka is a car that does many things credibly, but nothing exceptionally. 

It looks a little bit smarter, its interior technology is now in line with the rest of its maker's range and it now has the added benefit of some sustainable materials inside and out. What's more, its engines are just about potent enough and it feels competent enough to drive.

The driving experience sells a brave design effort just a little short.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Nevertheless, it is a little lacking in the more measurable on-paper strengths that might have elevated it into the compact SUV top five. It isn’t the most practical car in its class. It doesn’t threaten the plusher operators for upmarket ambience or material quality, either.

Neither is it sufficiently refined, polished, energetic or engaging to drive to really distinguish itself dynamically.

But we suspect none of that will prevent it from selling. In fact, if the looks are what you came for, the Mokka’s drive should be good enough not to sour the ownership experience.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Social Media Executive

Jonathan is Autocar's social media executive. He has held this position since December 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves running all of Autocar's social media channels, including X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube Shorts, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

Vauxhall Mokka First drives

View all first drives