Vauxhall Astra GSe Sports Tourer on sale from £43,250

PHEV estate joins hatchback sibling and larger Vauxhall Grandland GSe
News
2 mins read
15 June 2023

Vauxhall has opened its order books for the Astra Sports Tourer GSe, the estate version of its dynamically enhanced, plug-in hybrid Astra GSe hatchback. The estate joins its hatch sibling and the Vauxhall Grandland GSe to spearhead the firm’s new performance sub-brand. 

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe is priced from £43,250, which places it above the hatch version that arrived earlier this year with a price of £40,550. 

Like the GSe hatchback, the electrified performance estate has the same 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 12.4kWh battery as the regular Astra plug-in hybrid already on sale, but its total output is boosted from 178bhp to 222bhp. 

Its front-mounted electric motor delivers 107bhp and the 12.4kWh battery provides up to 39 miles of all-electric range. CO2 emissions are 26g/km. Its boost in power, meanwhile, means the Astra Sports Tourer GSe can sprint from 0-62mph in 7.5sec - the same as the hatchback - and the top speed is 146mph. 

The Astra Sports Tourer also gains the same GSe-tuned dampers and sports-calibrated steering, plus a ride height reduction of 10mm. Other equipment includes new 18in alloy wheels, a bespoke front bumper, GSe badging and performance-themed interior detailing. Adaptive LED headlights and dark tinted rear windows are also included as standard.

The cabin features Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, a bespoke GSe leather steering wheel and Vauxhall’s 10.0in infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless phone charging.

The arrival of a new GSe line was previewed by last year’s retro-styled Manta GSe concept and comes as part of Vauxhall’s plan to become a fully electric brand by 2028.

Similarly conceived GSe versions of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric could also arrive as part of the firm's performance push.  However, Vauxhall has yet to give any indication of plans to launch an equivalent to the full-bore VXR sporting brand.

GSe (for Grand Sport electric) is Vauxhall’s replacement for the GSi performance brand, which over 40 years appeared on an array of warmed-up cult classics, including the Nova GSi, Manta GSi and Mk3 Astra GSi.

The Astra was the first model to get a performance overhaul under the firm’s new GSe brand.

Comments

Comments
7
Add a comment…
PaulaFox 28 September 2022

Peter Cavellini 28 September 2022

 Not much to look at, doesn't say I'm sporty, I'm quick, the exterior not very Vauxhall to me, the interior shot showed a very boring black cheap even looking dash, a bit uninspired really, and yes, the asking price is a bit steep, car makers should be concentrating on the lower end basic models around the £20-22K price point .

Peter Cavellini 28 September 2022

 Not much to look at, doesn't say I'm sporty, I'm quick, the exterior not very Vauxhall to me, the interior shot showed a very boring black cheap even looking dash, a bit uninspired really, and yes, the asking price is a bit steep, car makers should be concentrating on the lower end basic models around the £20-22K price point .

