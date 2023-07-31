BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bigger, bolder Vauxhall Crossland to launch with EV in 2024

Crossover completely reinvented for its second outing; will be among last Vauxhalls to go electric
31 July 2023

The Vauxhall Crossland will grow significantly, be heavily redesigned and gain an electric option for its second generation next year.

Earlier this year, Vauxhall announced each of its models would have an EV option from 2024, with the second-generation Crossland and larger Vauxhall Grandland crossovers being the last to make the switch. 

Vauxhall boss James Taylor hailed the electrification of these two popular model lines as a "significant milestone" on the way to the brand's goal of going all-electric by 2028. The Corsa, Astra, Mokka, Combo and Vivaro are already offered with battery power, and two more electric-only model lines – the Manta crossover and a successor to the Insignia – are due in the next five years.

Vauxhall has not hinted at the design of its upcoming new EVs beyond confirming a future-looking 'Experimental' concept will be shown at the Munich motor show in September, but the electric version of the Crossland's replacement (it has not been confirmed to keep the name) has been spotted out in the open for the first time as it heads towards an expected reveal in the coming months.

It is obviously a radically different proposition from the current Crossland, with chunkier, flatter edges and a more overt billing as a small SUV, rather than a raised supermini. 

Vauxhall's new 'Vizor' front end, with its slimline LED headlights and contrasting wraparound 'grille' panel, is just about visible through the heavy camouflage, but there – it seems – is where the similarities end. 

Even at this early stage, it is plain to see that the Crossland's more robust silhouette comes with an increase in size - no doubt with an eye on better appealing to family buyers who prioritise practicality.   

The current Crossland measures around 4.2m long and closely rivals the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and Seat Arona. A subtle increase in size could take it into the realm of the Kia Niro, Skoda Karoq and Dacia Duster.

Nonetheless, the Crossland's successor is expected to continue to share its basic underpinnings with the Corsa in both electric and petrol guise, which effectively makes it Vauxhall's equivalent of the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën ë-C4 - all of which use the same CMP platform. 

Expect the electric version, then, to have a motor on the front axle giving 154bhp and 192lb ft, and a 51kWh battery between the wheels for a range of around 250 miles. The maximum charging speed of e-CMP-based EVs is currently 100kW, though it remains unclear if this could be boosted in the future.

The petrol car will most likely pack the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid three-cylinder unit that has just been rolled out to the Corsa and its Peugeot 208 sibling, with a choice of either 99bhp or 134bhp. 

Inside, the new Crossland will follow the Corsa and Astra in gaining a more visually upmarket, tech-heavy interface, which Vauxhall calls the Pure Panel. Instrumentation will no doubt all be digital as standard, and while some physical controls will surely remain, they will be tidied up for a more minimalist look. 

