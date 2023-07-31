Bigger, bolder Vauxhall Crossland to launch with EV in 2024

The Vauxhall Crossland will grow significantly, be heavily redesigned and gain an electric option for its second generation next year.

Earlier this year, Vauxhall announced each of its models would have an EV option from 2024, with the second-generation Crossland and larger Vauxhall Grandland crossovers being the last to make the switch.

Vauxhall boss James Taylor hailed the electrification of these two popular model lines as a "significant milestone" on the way to the brand's goal of going all-electric by 2028. The Corsa, Astra, Mokka, Combo and Vivaro are already offered with battery power, and two more electric-only model lines – the Manta crossover and a successor to the Insignia – are due in the next five years.

Vauxhall has not hinted at the design of its upcoming new EVs beyond confirming a future-looking 'Experimental' concept will be shown at the Munich motor show in September, but the electric version of the Crossland's replacement (it has not been confirmed to keep the name) has been spotted out in the open for the first time as it heads towards an expected reveal in the coming months.

It is obviously a radically different proposition from the current Crossland, with chunkier, flatter edges and a more overt billing as a small SUV, rather than a raised supermini.

Vauxhall's new 'Vizor' front end, with its slimline LED headlights and contrasting wraparound 'grille' panel, is just about visible through the heavy camouflage, but there – it seems – is where the similarities end.

Even at this early stage, it is plain to see that the Crossland's more robust silhouette comes with an increase in size - no doubt with an eye on better appealing to family buyers who prioritise practicality.

The current Crossland measures around 4.2m long and closely rivals the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and Seat Arona. A subtle increase in size could take it into the realm of the Kia Niro, Skoda Karoq and Dacia Duster.