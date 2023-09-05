BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Work "well advanced" on radical new Vauxhall Insignia for 2025
UP NEXT
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid tipped for 800bhp

Work "well advanced" on radical new Vauxhall Insignia for 2025

Replacement for retired executive saloon/estate is set to be aero-optimised, raised EV that majors on versatility
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
3 mins read
5 September 2023

The next-generation Vauxhall Insignia will be a very different car to its predecessor.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Vauxhall parent brand Opel, announced at the Munich motor show that the company was "quite advanced in our conceptual work on a replacement" and that it would arrive after 2025 as an all-electric car.

"It will not be a classic D-segment car as the old Insignia was," he said. "We will develop it further as the market develops. The D-segment cars that we've made for many years will take a different shape that will be aerodynamic. They will give versatility and the charging capacity that we need. They won't be standard."

Related articles

Autocar understands the next Insignia will be a more rakish and premium crossover, higher-riding than the old saloon but not a full-blown SUV. It's therefore likely to be similar in concept to Stellantis siblings the Peugeot 408 and Citroën C5 X.

Underpinning the new Vauxhall – which is unlikely to inherit the Insignia name, given the limited visual relationship between the two cars – will be Stellantis's new STLA Medium architecture.

This will be one of two EV architectures used for future Vauxhalls, alongside the new STLA Small, which will underpin the likes of the Corsa and Mokka in the future, and the STLA Medium, which will underpin the Astra and models above it.

Huettl said these architectures would allow for up to 435-mile range for EVs, 25-minute charging from 20-80% battery capacity, reduced weight, four-wheel drive from a second electric motor at the rear and lower costs, with a €25,000 target price for the likes of an electric Corsa (not including any government incentives).

Huettl reiterated Vauxhall's plan to launch only cars with electric powertrains from 2025 and for all its models to be EV-only by the end of 2028.

The final two models that will be launched with multiple powertrain options, including EVs, will come next year as replacements for the Crossland and Grandland.

While Huettl said that a Corsa would always be called a Corsa, he hinted that the Crossland and Grandland replacements might not keep those names. S

py pictures of the Crossland suggest a completely different size and positioning for that model within the B-segment.

Mystery surrounds any production intent for the Vauxhall Experimental concept car that made its public debut at Munich.

"It's a model that sets a path to a new generation of Opels [and Vauxhalls]," Huettl said. "Will we make a car that is close to that? You will see a lot of what we show on it on the street in the future."

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

This cools expectations that Vauxhall had been planning to launch a sporty crossover called Manta with the footprint of the Astra, as the Experimental seemed to suggest.

In future performance models, the GSe badge is set to continue, but there remains no plans for Opel OPC or Vauxhall VXR to come back, in line with plans to have more rounded range-toppers that aren't just about high performance.

used Vauxhall Insignia cars for sale

Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX SRi VX Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,795
62,825miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 1.8 16V SE Nav Euro 5 5dr
2010
£4,000
70,478miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall INSIGNIA SPORTS TOURER 2.0 Turbo D BlueInjection Elite Nav Sports Tourer Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,890
87,015miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall INSIGNIA GRAND SPORT 1.6 Turbo D EcoTEC Design Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,490
42,448miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Turbo D EcoTEC BlueInjection Tech Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,100
37,722miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX SRi Nav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,800
79,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall INSIGNIA 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX Limited Edition Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,450
71,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 1.6 Turbo D EcoTEC Tech Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,998
32,990miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Insignia 1.5i Turbo SRi VX Line Nav Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,698
37,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 1567 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Mikey C 16 May 2022

I assume the successor will be some sort of C5X clone/variant, as that seems to fit the description of its planned replacement

artill 16 May 2022

Its only 5 years ago these were launched, and there was a great range of engines, an Estate, and really competative prices. It went wrong after the sale to PSA, who quickly dropped the Estate, and reduced the range of engines whilst pushing the price right up. Most recently if you wanted a manual, you had to have a low powered diesel! 

Given the current CoCar tax rules they were only going to sell to private buyers, so high prices and very limited choice resulted in almost no sales. So it gets dropped. 

A decent car from a market segment that has almost gone........ 

Anton motorhead 16 May 2022
It leaves me a bit sad to see this vastly underrated car being axed. IMO it was by far the best looking in it's class, and I was impressed by the huge amount of room especially in the estate. Almost on par with the Superb. On a test-drive before the face-lift I noticed a comfortable ride, low noise levels and a feeling of a car easy to live with. It will make fantastic value-for-money on the 2nd hand market.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives