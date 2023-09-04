BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2024 Peugeot e-3008 revealed with bold coupe look
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID GTI already testing, with Mk5 Golf GTI as benchmark

New 2024 Peugeot e-3008 revealed with bold coupe look

Completely redesigned crossover uses new platform and shuns 4x4 design cues; larger e-5008 to follow
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
8 September 2023

The new Peugeot e-3008 has been unveiled ahead of its scheduled arrival on 12 September, revealing a segment-defying coupé-SUV body similar to that of its sibling, the new 408.

The 3008 will be the first model in the Peugeot line-up to feature a newly updated i-Cockpit infotainment system. 

The new system, which will eventually roll out onto the majority of the Peugeot model range, features a 21in, curved, panoramic display, which stretches from behind the steering wheel to the centre of the dashboard.

Related articles

There’s also a new digital instrument cluster, ambient LED lighting and a redesigned steering wheel, which controls several of the cabin’s interior functions, replacing traditional buttons. 

Elsewhere, the firm's i-Toggle touchpad system also returns, and the gear selector has moved to the dashboard next to the car’s start button. 

The e-3008 will be the first car from the brand to sit atop parent company Stellantis's new STLA Medium architecture, which promises a step-change in terms of performance and functionality compared to the legacy PSA Group platforms currently used by Peugeot EVs.

Blue 2024 Peugeot E-3008 rear quarter driving

Peugeot said the e-3008 will offer a choice of three powertrains, including a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive option – a first for the brand. It has also promised a range of up to 435 miles from the variant with the largest battery.

The French firm will publish further details on 12 September.

An electric version of the larger Peugeot 5008 will follow atop the same platform and likely with the same array of powertrains and batteries. 

Peugeot product boss Jerome Micheron promised the new crossovers will be "born EV", meaning they will be designed around their new EV-specific architecture, whereas the brand's current EVs, the Peugeot e-208, Peugeot e-308 and Peugeot e-2008, ride on adapted versions of ICE-car platforms.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front

Peugeot 3008

Mid-life update for Peugeot’s compact SUV brings fresh look and new electrified hybrid derivatives

Read our review
Back to top

Further details remain under wraps, and it's not expected that the 671bhp, 500-mile Inception concept gives any real clue as to the future technical make-up of the SUVs, which are highly competitive in their respective segments. 

However, Peugeot has previously released a preview of its future all-EV line-up, showing how each of the seven new cars due by 2030 will be influenced by the Inception. 

Blue 2024 Peugeot E-3008 front

Three SUV-shaped models are included in this line-up, and no doubt the e-3008 is in the middle of them, sitting between the e-2008 and e-5008.

Each will have much more rakish proportions than its predecessor and wear a striking new visage modelled on the Inception, defined by a new LED interpretation of Peugeot's 'claw' light signature. 

The e-3008 will show exactly how Peugeot plans to rethink the concept of the traditional SUV with a focus on aerodynamic efficiency - and thus range per charge. 

Car Review
Peugeot 3008
1 Peugeot 3008 2021 RT hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Company boss Linda Jackson highlighted that the Inception's rakish form points to a need to avoid tall, flat-fronted silhouettes in future production cars, saying: "I don't think anybody is saying SUVs are going to disappear because they're still as popular as ever, but we're all looking for ways to make them more aerodynamic, so, therefore, you start to move into different silhouettes."

Advertisement
Back to top

Her words were echoed by Micheron's affirmation that there is "life outside SUVs".

used Peugeot 3008 cars for sale

Peugeot 3008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure ETG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,975
57,076miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,599
24,141miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,599
17,063miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,300
30,230miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,000
65,634miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,995
19,378miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi Active Euro 5 5dr
2012
£3,847
65,853miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.6 HDi Sport Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,995
65,665miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 3008 1.6 THP Allure EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,991
9,843miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2413 cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
xxxx 8 September 2023

Same old tat design with a slightly less raked rear window, reminds me of the empere's new clothes story.  Bold, my ar.. coupe, SUV my other ars.

Harry Hillstart 8 September 2023

Hmm, a low-riding coupe-SUV. We'll need to think of a name for this new super-niche segment...

Wait, I've got it! A 'hatchback". Anyone disagree?

 

I do like it though :)

xxxx 8 September 2023

Who said anything about low, it has a slightly more raked rear window meaning less room inside but exactly the same footprint.

FastRenaultFan 8 September 2023
Very nice and very classy. Peugeot just go from strength to strength just like there Lion logo.
I would say it will take some people a while to get used to it but at least they are trying something different instead of just another boring SUV.
I wish Renault had been this brave with the new Fake Scenic instead of the boring thing they came out with instead.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives