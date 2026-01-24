The European car industry is facing decline.

Sales in 2025 remain roughly 25% below pre-Covid levels, while production has dropped by around 20% as manufacturers have been forced to close factories or fall into overcapacity.

Factories that were once major contributors to Europe’s economy have been shuttered, including many last year: the Ford Saarlouis, Audi Brussels and Stellantis Luton are some of the most notable to fall.

Many that do remain are running with significant overcapacity, the average utilisation being just 55% in Europe, according to consultancy firm AlixPartners. That’s close or below the break-even point to make money on each car built, which generally sits between 50 and 80%. Hypothetically, if all car makers utilised each other's plants, eight will need to be closed to reach a sustainable level of capacity.

So where does that leave contract manufacturing? An industry that used to be big business as manufacturers sought to outsource production while factories burst with demand from the growing European market now faces an existential threat.

Figures for EU, UK and EFTA in millions (SMMT, ACEA) Sales Production 2018 18.1 19.4 2019 18.1 18.5 2024 13.0 15.5 2025 (est) 13.2 15.4

Valmet

Peak production: 110,000 in 2018 - Mercedes A-Class and GLC

2024 production: 89,065 units - Mercedes A-Class and AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

2026 production: Mercedes A-Class and AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Best known as the manufacturer of a great number of Saabs, Valmet of Finland has also produced European-market Ladas, Simcas and Talbots, the Opel/Vauxhall Calibra and the Porsche Boxster and Cayman.

With few remaining contracts after the 2008 financial crash, majority state-owned Valmet took on production of the Norwegian-designed Think City EV and Fisker Karma.

However, with Think going bankrupt in 2011 and Fisker following in 2012 (after just 2500 examples of each car were built), the risk of taking on start-up contracts backfired.

Since 2013, Valmet has built various Mercedes models, but once again the company is now facing a gap in its production lines.

One of those Mercedes is the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, but that is due to be replaced this year by a production version of the electric GT XX concept that will be built in Germany.

The other is the A-Class, but production of the hatchback will come to an end in three years' time, with its indirect replacement, the CLA, also being built in Germany.