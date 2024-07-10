BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi confirms plans to shut Brussels plant as sale falls through
UP NEXT
Seat Ibiza and Arona to gain hybrid power as brand commits to ICE

Audi confirms plans to shut Brussels plant as sale falls through

Factory currently builds the Audi Q8 E-tron; it's successor is tipped to be produced in Mexico

News
Felix PageWill Rimell Autocar
2 mins read
13 December 2024

Audi will close its Brussels plant after the German car maker was unable to find a buyer.

The factory, which will shut 28 February, currently builds the Q8 E-tron electric SUV, again sparking the question that Audi could end its production earlier than planned. Its successor is tipped to be produced in Mexico.

“The decision to close the Brussels factory is painful,” Audi’s production boss Gerd Walker said, reports Reuters. “Personally, it was the toughest decision I have ever had to make in my professional career.”

Related articles

Audi was said to be in talks with a number of car makers over potentially buying the plant; Belgian media reported that Chinese EV maker Nio was the front runner; its CEO William Li denied this.

However an Audi spokesperson confirmed in November that talks had broken down, leaving the plant’s closure inevitable.

This brings into question the future of the current generation Q8 E-tron. Originally known just as the E-tron, Audi’s first series-production electric car went into production in 2018 and was heavily updated in 2022 with a new name, tweaked styling and a much larger battery.

It was expected to remain in production until around the middle of the decade as the flagship for an electric SUV line-up that now also includes the smaller Q4 E-tron and mid-sized Q6 E-tron.

In July, Audi said that a "global decline in customer orders in the electric luxury-class segment" threatened the large SUV's viability.

Audi noted the drop in demand for the Q8 E-tron is "segment specific" and has not indicated that any of its other EVs are affected. 

It says the "ramp-up of new models on the [EV-specific] Premium Platform Electric", including the new Q6 E-tron, is one factor in the diminishing popularity of the Q8 E-tron, which is based on an adapted version of the Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous MLB architecture.

The similarly sized, combustion-powered Audi Q8 is built in Bratislava, Slovakia, and is unaffected by the announcement. 

While Audi has not given any sales figures, the Brussels plant produced just 53,555 examples of the Q8 E-tron and its Sportback sibling in 2023, around half the number of Q4 E-trons that were built in Zwickau, Germany.

Audi says it also faced "long-standing structural challenges" at the Brussels plant. Its location close to the city centre made restructuring unfeasible with greater logistical costs associated with deliveries and shipments compared with other factories located outside of cities

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review 2024 06
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
8
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
8
Kia EV3
Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
audi q8 e tron review 2023 001 cornering front

Audi Q8 E-tron

New name but not a new car, instead a range-boosting update to the E-tron electric SUV

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Audi Q8 E-tron cars for sale

Audi Q8 3.0 TFSI V6 55 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£51,875
25,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£49,950
26,200miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£39,820
21,760miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Vorsprung Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£44,790
42,392miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£51,949
24,081miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£36,995
42,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£53,830
13,698miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£40,669
39,586miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi Q8 3.0 TDI V6 50 Vorsprung Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£44,505
47,188miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 201 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
RS_Inc 11 July 2024

*MLB Evo platform is what the Q8 e-tron is based on. With its innards scooped out. 

Peter Cavellini 10 July 2024

Anyone else having trouble shifting A8 sized Ev's?, haven't seen many Ev's this size on the roads lately.

RS_Inc 11 July 2024

Yeah, even the frankly nigh-on perfect Lucid Air is struggling. Mercedes can't give EQS's away. i7 is probably too new to feel the drop. Genesis G80 Electrified has its sales figures mixed in with the ICE car. Taycan sales are down and Porsche is hoping the facelift will renew interest.Probably only the Rolls Spectre, Tesla Model S and the Chinese are selling well. 

Latest Reviews

Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review 2024 06
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
8
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
8
Kia EV3
Cupra Formentor review 2024 01
Cupra Formentor
8
Cupra Formentor
Skoda Elroq front dynamic
Skoda Elroq
Skoda Elroq

View all car reviews