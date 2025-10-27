Italian race car manufacturer JAS Motorsport is turning its attention to road-going machinery, starting with a new Honda NSX restomod styled by Pininfarina.

Teaser images released by JAS show that the new look remains faithful to the 1990 original, retaining its pop-up headlights and small rear spoiler while gaining a more aggressive stance.

The front light reflectors are replaced with LED daytime running lights and there's a large duct on the bonnet reminiscent of that fitted to the second-generation NSX-R.

At the rear, it appears to wear an aggressive diffuser also evoking that fitted to the later NSX-R.

The NSX’s original bodywork – which made it the world’s first road-going car made entirely from aluminium – will be replaced with a carbonfibre shell, and it will be available in both left- and right-hand-drive forms.

As with the original, power will come from a naturally aspirated V6 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

JAS said the powerplant will be “NSX-inspired”, so it's possible that it's developing an all-new powerplant or a reworked version of the NSX’s original 3.0-litre Honda engine.

The new car will be revealed in full early next year.

JAS’s take on the NSX signals a new interest in modern-classic Japanese cars as candidates for restomods.

Historically, European and American models such as the Porsche 911 and Ford Mustang have dominated the scene, with interest in Japanese machinery largely limited to the Datsun 240Z.

But the NSX has in recent years earned classic status, with prices of well-preserved examples with manual gearboxes surging north of £100,000.