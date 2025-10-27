BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Pininfarina-designed Honda NSX restomod due next year
UP NEXT
BMW vs Ineos vs Morgan: the link between three very different cars

New Pininfarina-designed Honda NSX restomod due next year

Motorsport firm JAS Motorsport is developing a reworking of the 1990 supercar with carbonfibre bodywork

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
27 October 2025

Italian race car manufacturer JAS Motorsport is turning its attention to road-going machinery, starting with a new Honda NSX restomod styled by Pininfarina.

Teaser images released by JAS show that the new look remains faithful to the 1990 original, retaining its pop-up headlights and small rear spoiler while gaining a more aggressive stance.

The front light reflectors are replaced with LED daytime running lights and there's a large duct on the bonnet reminiscent of that fitted to the second-generation NSX-R.

At the rear, it appears to wear an aggressive diffuser also evoking that fitted to the later NSX-R.

The NSX’s original bodywork – which made it the world’s first road-going car made entirely from aluminium – will be replaced with a carbonfibre shell, and it will be available in both left- and right-hand-drive forms.

As with the original, power will come from a naturally aspirated V6 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

JAS said the powerplant will be “NSX-inspired”, so it's possible that it's developing an all-new powerplant or a reworked version of the NSX’s original 3.0-litre Honda engine.

JAS Motorsport Honda NSX teaser – rear

The new car will be revealed in full early next year.

JAS’s take on the NSX signals a new interest in modern-classic Japanese cars as candidates for restomods.

Historically, European and American models such as the Porsche 911 and Ford Mustang have dominated the scene, with interest in Japanese machinery largely limited to the Datsun 240Z.

But the NSX has in recent years earned classic status, with prices of well-preserved examples with manual gearboxes surging north of £100,000.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW M2 CS review 2025 01
BMW M2 CS
10
BMW M2 CS
Ferrari 296 Speciale 2025 01 front cornering
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Porsche Macan
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
9
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used cars for sale

 Vauxhall ASTRA 1.2 Turbo SRi Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£8,208
66,138miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan QASHQAI 1.3 DIG-T MHEV N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£16,990
35,189miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Abarth 695 1.4 T-Jet Tributo 131 Rally Euro 6 3dr
2023
£27,755
4,962miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£17,491
79,141miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.6 TDCi Zetec Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£2,995
97,026miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 408 1.2 PureTech GT Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,197
8,949miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG 4 64kWh Trophy Long Range Auto 5dr
2023
£14,850
39,364miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan JUKE HATCHBACK 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,120
73,393miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 1.6 H-GDi Premium DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,750
40,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BMW M2 CS review 2025 01
BMW M2 CS
10
BMW M2 CS
Ferrari 296 Speciale 2025 01 front cornering
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Ferrari 296 Speciale
Porsche Macan
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
9
Used Porsche Macan 2014-2018 review
AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross

View all car reviews