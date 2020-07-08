Suzuki’s UK range becomes hybrid-only, Jimny goes off sale

Suzuki’s UK line-up is will soon be exclusively hybridised, with non-electrified variants of all models down to dealer stock only and the Jimny 4x4 now no longer directly available to order.

The future of the compact off-roader was already in question after Suzuki UK said it would only be sold “in very limited numbers throughout 2020” at the start of the year. A brand spokesperson has now confirmed that “once existing and limited number dealer allocations to customers are fulfilled over the next 4-5 months” it will be officially axed.

As previously rumoured, there remains a possibility that the model could be brought back into the market as an N1 class commercial vehicle in future, with the removal of the rear seats to enable a load bay alongside other homologation alterations. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

The Jimny’s fate is largely down to the adverse effect it has on the brand’s fleet average CO2 emissions. Even in most frugal manual form its CO2 rating is 154g/km - well above the 95g/km fleet average Suzuki will need to meet in 2021.

Suzuki’s wider range now comprises the Vitara and S-Cross SUVs, the Swift and Swift Sport hatchbacks and the Ignis city car. All are now offered solely with mild-hybrid petrol engines.

The Ignis and Swift use a cheaper and simpler 12v system, while the SUVs and Swift Sport use a more advanced 48v system. Suzuki claims economy is boosted by as much as 15%, and CO2 is reduced by as much as 25%, compared with the previous non-hybrid versions.

The range will soon also be joined by the Across SUV - recently revealed as the first product created under a partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. Essentially a rebadged and lightly restyled RAV4, the Across features Suzuki's first plug-in hybrid powertrain.

