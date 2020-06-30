Suzuki Swift Sport 1.4 Boosterjet Hybrid 2020 UK review

Suzuki’s ongoing electrification efforts now mean that every car it sells now offers some form of hybrid assistance. The Swift Sport is the latest to join that list, turning what was once one of the last naturally-aspirated hot hatches into something of a pioneer for the class.

It gains a 48-volt electric starter-generator and battery, instead of the 12v system seen in Suzuki’s other models, which promises to cut emissions and boost fuel economy while also filling in the 1.4-litre turbo four-pot’s torque gaps below 2000rpm.

Going hybrid has seen a not insignificant drop in power, from 138bhp in the outgoing car to 129bhp here. Top speed stays the same, but this new car takes a full second longer in the 0-62mph sprint. And while the Swift Sport remains light, the added electronics means it can no longer claim to weigh less than a tonne.

The biggest change is the price, which now sits north of £21,000. What was once one of the most affordable hot superminis is now so close to an entry-level Ford Fiesta ST that it would barely make a difference to your monthly payment. A Volkswagen Up GTI is some £6000 less.