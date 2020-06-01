Suzuki reveals pricing for mild hybrid Swift Sport, Vitara and S-Cross

Hot hatch and crossovers gain 48v system with turbo petrol engine, boosting claimed efficiency by 17%
1 June 2020

Suzuki has priced up its new, 48v mild-hybrid variants of the Vitara, S-Cross and Swift Sport, available to order now with dealers reopening in England. 

The two crossover models are priced from £21,749 for the Vitara and £20,749 for the S-Cross. The Swift Sport is priced from £21,570, although all three are being offered from launch with 0% PCP deals.

The powertrain option is now the sole available on Suzuki's hot hatchback, with the brand seeking to meet upcoming emissions regulations. It uses a 48V set-up alongside a reworked version of the outgoing car's 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The new powertrain generates 127bhp, down 11bhp on the outgoing model, although torque increases by 3lb ft to 173lb. The result is a quoted 0-62mph time that reduces by a second to 9.1sec, although the Swift Sport claims the same 130mph top speed as before. 

The mild hybrid system helps to generate a higher level of torque lower in the rev range, it is claimed. Efficiency increases are promised, and although the 50.1mpg quoted is little different to the outgoing car, that was measured under the older, less realistic NEDC economy test cycle. 

The 48v system brings features such as an integrated starter generator, which can power components in the car and operate as a starter motor to assist the petrol engine during initial acceleration. It can also idle the engine below 50mph using electric power from the motor. 

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki Swift Sport

The sportier Suzuki Swift's chirpy character is preserved, and with the bonus of more power and more tech. Handling could be more responsive, but it's fun nevertheless

The system puts out the same power and torque figures as the Swift Sport in the Vitara and S-Cross. The former promises a 0-62mph time of 9.5sec, the same as the non-hybrid, but WLTP-measured fuel economy rises from 43.1mpg to 49.7mpg. CO2 emissions also fall from 146g/km to 128g/km. 

Oddly, the S-Cross hybrid's 9.5 sec 0-62mph is 0.7sec less than the non-hybrid. It also improves WLTP fuel consumption from 40.6mpg too 50.1mpg, and emits 127g/km of CO2 - a substantial 30g/km improvement. 

A Suzuki spokesman told Autocar earlier this year: “It’s not about out-and-out power any more. We’re trying to make 48V work at a more efficient pace lower down the rev range.

“The Swift Sport has never been a hot hatch. The Swift Sport is a car to have fun in at good speeds, but safely and without getting into trouble.”

18 March 2020

It's now considerabiliy slower, has less power, is more expensive, heavier, more complicated .. but might save you £100 a year on petrol WOW!

How to ruin a great car, best buy old stock!

18 March 2020
18 March 2020
19 March 2020

I'm not sure you is the bigger twat

18 March 2020
18 March 2020
19 March 2020
scrap

1 June 2020

"Swift Sport has never been a hot hatch." This is almost as stupid as Subaru UK claiming that Subarus are not about high performance. Why do these importers try to destroy the brand they are trying to sell?

si73

18 March 2020
Well it is slower, heavier and has worse emissions than the previous version that had 125 g/km but then the new one is wltp.

si73

18 March 2020
2018 specs

Suzuki Swift Sport specification

Where Andalusia, Spain Price £17,999; On sale Now; Engine 4 cyls, 1373cc, turbocharged petrol; Power 138bhp @ 5500rpm; Torque 170lb ft @ 2500-3500rpm; Gearbox 6-spd manual; Kerb weight 975kg; Top speed 130mph; 0-62mph 8.1sec; Fuel economy 50.4mpg; CO2 125g/km; Rivals VW Up GTI, Mini Cooper One, Ford Fiesta ST

Kind of shows the hybrid to be worse in every respect, it must be all down to wltp testing differences as in 2018 the emissions and economy was better. So the new more accurate testing regime is proving previous low polluters to need hybridisation to achieve similar figures to before.

