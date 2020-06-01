Suzuki reveals pricing for mild hybrid Swift Sport, Vitara and S-Cross

Suzuki has priced up its new, 48v mild-hybrid variants of the Vitara, S-Cross and Swift Sport, available to order now with dealers reopening in England.

The two crossover models are priced from £21,749 for the Vitara and £20,749 for the S-Cross. The Swift Sport is priced from £21,570, although all three are being offered from launch with 0% PCP deals.

The powertrain option is now the sole available on Suzuki's hot hatchback, with the brand seeking to meet upcoming emissions regulations. It uses a 48V set-up alongside a reworked version of the outgoing car's 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The new powertrain generates 127bhp, down 11bhp on the outgoing model, although torque increases by 3lb ft to 173lb. The result is a quoted 0-62mph time that reduces by a second to 9.1sec, although the Swift Sport claims the same 130mph top speed as before.

The mild hybrid system helps to generate a higher level of torque lower in the rev range, it is claimed. Efficiency increases are promised, and although the 50.1mpg quoted is little different to the outgoing car, that was measured under the older, less realistic NEDC economy test cycle.

The 48v system brings features such as an integrated starter generator, which can power components in the car and operate as a starter motor to assist the petrol engine during initial acceleration. It can also idle the engine below 50mph using electric power from the motor.