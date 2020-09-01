Skoda Enyaq: electric SUV leaks out ahead of imminent unveiling

Skoda's big 2020 debutant - the Enyaq iV electric SUV - has leaked online ahead of its planned unveiling tonight.
Images posted on social media are said to show the new EV hours ahead of the big event. They appear to be official press shots, revealing a design significantly different from other models built on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB platform.
The model is the first car Skoda built from the start as a dedicated electric model. It's predicted to be larger than its closest sibling, the upcoming Volkswagen ID 4. It appears to feature a backlit grile - another first for the brand. The latest shots also reveal an interior that moves traditional brand design elements into a new layout.
Skoda’s lighting design boss, Petr Nevřela, claims the headlights take after the flatter, “more dynamic” units of the Scala and Kamiq. More crystalline elements are said to have been incorporated into the front and back lights, too. Nevřela says the additions “enhance the innovative character of the new Enyaq iV”.
More broadly, Skoda says the exterior of the car possesses "emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions".
The brand's exterior design boss, Karl Neuhold, claims the Enyaq iV features proportions that "differ from those of our previous SUV models". The car's shorter front end and longer roofline "creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial 'space shuttle'".
Neuhold claims the MEB platform and the lack of a combustion engine allows for short front and rear overhangs. The body is "more elongated and extremely aerodynamic", with drag coefficient rating of just 0.27Cd.
Peter Cavellini
I wonder.
So, will there version be cheaper than VW's Car?
jason_recliner
Appropriate Name
You think of an electrric Skoda, 'n' yack.
Andrew1
Great drawing
martin_66
Actually....
That interior looks almost identical to the new Octavia's. Which is a shame, because it is horrible. I have a 5 year old Octavia which I love. The interior is well laid out and simple to use. This new design direction merely gives me an incentive to keep my car on the road for a few more years, rather than buying a new one. Oh well.....
gavsmit
I should be excited or at least interested in this car....
....but we all know it will cost a ridiculous amount of money so I'm not. The headline grabbing 310 mile range model will cost well over £40,000 no doubt.
I'd pay that to extend my house but not to buy a family car - not even on finance.
Old baldy
Larger than ID 3
This will compete with ID4 not ID3as it is larger and will be more expensive because of larger capacity batteries.
MrJ
Skodas become less individual
Skodas become less individual, yet a little uglier with each succeeding generation.
Lanehogger
Just unveil the car
All these prolonged previews and trickle feeds of new cars, which can go on for many months, takes away the anticpation and impact when they're finally launched. The Enyaq is no exception. It's the same with the forthcoming S-Class too, as if we've already known what it'll be like and how it'll look for months now.
catnip
Lanehogger wrote:
I agree, by the time the model is actually released you're fed up of hearing about it. Its for this reason that going to motor shows (when there are any) doesn't appeal to me any more.
I seem to remember that Skoda were still releasing these 'stylised' images of the Scala, after we'd all the seen the staid production version in the metal, which seemed a bit pointless.
Bainthrewo
How much shorter?
So the Enyaq offers ‘similar interior space to the Kodiaq SUV, while being shorter than the Octavia hatchback’ - not sure what the point being made here is given that the Kodiaq and current Octavia hatch only differ in length by 8mm. Effectively they’re saying - something similar in size to the Kodiaq SUV offers similar interior space to the Kodiaq SUV!!!
