Skoda Enyaq: electric SUV leaks out ahead of imminent unveiling

Skoda's big 2020 debutant - the Enyaq iV electric SUV - has leaked online ahead of its planned unveiling tonight.

Images posted on social media are said to show the new EV hours ahead of the big event. They appear to be official press shots, revealing a design significantly different from other models built on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB platform.

The model is the first car Skoda built from the start as a dedicated electric model. It's predicted to be larger than its closest sibling, the upcoming Volkswagen ID 4. It appears to feature a backlit grile - another first for the brand. The latest shots also reveal an interior that moves traditional brand design elements into a new layout.

Skoda’s lighting design boss, Petr Nevřela, claims the headlights take after the flatter, “more dynamic” units of the Scala and Kamiq. More crystalline elements are said to have been incorporated into the front and back lights, too. Nevřela says the additions “enhance the innovative character of the new Enyaq iV”.

More broadly, Skoda says the exterior of the car possesses "emotive lines and balanced, dynamic proportions".

The brand's exterior design boss, Karl Neuhold, claims the Enyaq iV features proportions that "differ from those of our previous SUV models". The car's shorter front end and longer roofline "creates a very dynamic look and transforms it into a proverbial 'space shuttle'".

Neuhold claims the MEB platform and the lack of a combustion engine allows for short front and rear overhangs. The body is "more elongated and extremely aerodynamic", with drag coefficient rating of just 0.27Cd.