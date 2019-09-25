First drive: 2020 Skoda Vision iV prototype

It’s especially odd to view something so self-consciously futuristic at night in front of a elaborately decorated Victorian entrance to a natural hot water spa. But the location in this noted Czech town is a perfect foil for the Vision iV, which Skoda described as being '90% +’ the final production car.

Skoda might not welcome the comparison, but this car has the look of Tesla’s Model X. It’s rather taller than its ID3 stablemate, and is distinguished by a deep and substantial nose and hooped roofline. Skoda describes it as a ‘four door crossover coupe’ and it might be that the aerodynamic demands of EVs mean this is as tall as an electrically-powered SUV can be. Company insiders say that exterior features such as the continuous light bar running across the nose should make it into production when the car goes on sale late next year.

The driving position is raised, but not as high as, say, a Kodiaq. It’s a reminder of how comfortable this half-way position is and how easy it is to slide in and out of the cabin.

There’s not too much that can be deduced from our short, low-speed steering through this elegant town, aside from the reminder that electric vehicles are a short-circuit to luxury travel. The silence, smoothness and seamless shove are, arguably, the biggest argument for electric vehicles, rather than dry calculations about mine-to-wheel Co2. And this concept is proposed as all-wheel drive with a 0-62mph time of under 6 seconds, which is a ballpark figure tipped for production.

It’s to be hoped that Skoda has really pushed the boat out - as it has in this concept - with the interior design and the possibilities opened up by ambient lighting design. Riding inside the Vision iV feels seriously fresh and different. Will people switch from, say, the Skoda Kodiaq (which is doing very well) for a less rugged, but more refined and luxurious crossover alternative?

A big dose of bravery for the production Vision might give it a fighting chance.

