New Skoda electric SUV to be called Enyaq

Skoda has confirmed that its forthcoming electric SUV, the brand's first model designed as an EV from the ground up, will be called Enyaq.

Derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning 'source of life', the name continues the 'Q' theme of Skoda's existing combustion SUVs such as the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. The 'E' is also said to be a reference to electromobility.

The Enyaq will be the production version of Skoda's Vision iV concept, which was revealed last year and which Autocar has been behind the wheel of in prototype form. It'll go on sale in 2021, with Skoda promising at least ten electrified models will launch under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022.

The 4.66m-long Kodiaq-sized four-door coupé crossover is based on the VW Group’s MEB platform and, in concept form, uses a 302bhp four-wheel-drive EV powertrain offering a 310-mile range and the ability to charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.

The coupe-SUV's cabin shows a design that has moved on from current Skoda interiors, with a multi-level dashboard, large free-standing central screen, and minimalist look.