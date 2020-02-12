New Skoda electric SUV to be called Enyaq

Skoda details name of first bespoke electric model, based on the VW Group's MEB platform and expected to have a range of over 300 miles
Rachel Burgess
12 February 2020

Skoda has confirmed that its forthcoming electric SUV, the brand's first model designed as an EV from the ground up, will be called Enyaq. 

Derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning 'source of life', the name continues the 'Q' theme of Skoda's existing combustion SUVs such as the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. The 'E' is also said to be a reference to electromobility. 

The Enyaq will be the production version of Skoda's Vision iV concept, which was revealed last year and which Autocar has been behind the wheel of in prototype form. It'll go on sale in 2021, with Skoda promising at least ten electrified models will launch under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022. 

The 4.66m-long Kodiaq-sized four-door coupé crossover is based on the VW Group’s MEB platform and, in concept form, uses a 302bhp four-wheel-drive EV powertrain offering a 310-mile range and the ability to charge up to 80% in 30 minutes. 

The coupe-SUV's cabin shows a design that has moved on from current Skoda interiors, with a multi-level dashboard, large free-standing central screen, and minimalist look. 

Our Verdict

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda jumps into the SUV market with both feet — and seven seats, but can the Kodiaq win the people's hearts in an already congested SUV market?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The absence of a transmission tunnel in the EV allows "plenty of storage space", according to the firm, alongside a compartment allowing two mobile phones to be wirelessly charged.

Said to provide "a specific outlook of the brand's electric future", the Vision iV is a more production-previewing concept than the 2017 Vision E

Although in profile the two concepts look nearly identical, the grille of the Vision iV features a traditional slatted design rather than the blanked-off item on the Vision E.

A full-width LED daytime running light sits underneath the main headlights, while the Skoda name at the rear is backlit in red. 

Last year, the company revealed the production version of the Vision iV will be sold with both standard SUV and coupé variants, akin to the Kodiaq and China-only Kodiaq GT.

First deliveries of the production model are due in 2021, but it's not yet clear which variant will arrive first.

Both versions will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s electric-only MEB platform, which will be used across all of the company's brands.

Skoda sales and marketing boss Alain Favey has previously told Autocar that the Vision iV “gives a very good idea of what the EV will look like”. Pricing will be comparable with that of a mid-to-upper-range Kodiaq, so we can expect an entry-level price of just under £30,000

Read more

Skoda Vision IN is bespoke SUV for Indian market

Next-gen Skoda Citigo is not a certainty

New Skoda Scala and Kamiq Monte Carlo editions revealed

Join the debate

Comments
17

Peter Cavellini

10 October 2018

 Would be great if it got out the Factory as is.....?

Rods

10 October 2018

I know we only have the rear three quarter angle view from this pic, but I think it looks great. Build it like this, Skoda!

The Dr

10 October 2018

it does look great but I reckon they will tone it down with cruddy stick out door handles and the lines won’t be that sharp

Peter Cavellini

10 October 2018

 Yes, hidden Door handles, no mirrors,probably self closing Doors too, these are fine, i don’t mind them, these will come to all Cars soon,inside, I think there is a danger of too much tech, your supposed to be in charge of driving the Car, your responsibility is safe passage for you and your passengers, this isn’t a Jet your in charge of, plus, even with full autonomy, would you not look out the Window....? Just in case..?

lynx_800

12 February 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yes, hidden Door handles, no mirrors,probably self closing Doors too, these are fine, i don’t mind them, these will come to all Cars soon,inside, I think there is a danger of too much tech, your supposed to be in charge of driving the Car, your responsibility is safe passage for you and your passengers, this isn’t a Jet your in charge of, plus, even with full autonomy, would you not look out the Window....? Just in case..?

Have to agree with peter, too much tech will end up causing a lot of accidents soon.  reckon skoda may start putting in the 'standard tech' though on this.

most electric cars start to come out with the new ideas that their conventional models don't.

WallMeerkat

11 October 2018

For a second I got excited that something like the Tudor concept was going to make production.

Dissapointed at 2 samey SUVs. ho hum.

5wheels

11 October 2018

With at least one if not two hands tied behind their back - Skoda are really trying to make things happen. Wifey recently bought the Octavia and having drivne it I am amazed, nothing like it as good at the price. And to think when I was ralling in the 80's the name Skoda was a bloody joke

BradP

12 February 2019

Its great but by the time we see one testing it will look nothing like what it is now

Thekrankis

12 February 2019

Hmmmmm.... surely electric vehicles should be low, sleek and have amazing aerodynamics?

Not house bricks on wheels.

Sonic

12 February 2019
Given that the only modern VW products which even resemble an original futuristic concept is the 1st gen Audi TT, and the VW XL1 - These Skoda design sketches mean jack squat.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week