New Skoda electric SUV to be called Enyaq

Skoda has confirmed that its forthcoming electric SUV, the brand's first model designed as an EV from the ground up, will be called Enyaq.
Derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning 'source of life', the name continues the 'Q' theme of Skoda's existing combustion SUVs such as the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. The 'E' is also said to be a reference to electromobility.
The Enyaq will be the production version of Skoda's Vision iV concept, which was revealed last year and which Autocar has been behind the wheel of in prototype form. It'll go on sale in 2021, with Skoda promising at least ten electrified models will launch under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022.
The 4.66m-long Kodiaq-sized four-door coupé crossover is based on the VW Group’s MEB platform and, in concept form, uses a 302bhp four-wheel-drive EV powertrain offering a 310-mile range and the ability to charge up to 80% in 30 minutes.
The coupe-SUV's cabin shows a design that has moved on from current Skoda interiors, with a multi-level dashboard, large free-standing central screen, and minimalist look.
Peter Cavellini
Would like to see....
Would be great if it got out the Factory as is.....?
Rods
I agree, Peter
I know we only have the rear three quarter angle view from this pic, but I think it looks great. Build it like this, Skoda!
The Dr
They will lose their bottle
it does look great but I reckon they will tone it down with cruddy stick out door handles and the lines won’t be that sharp
Peter Cavellini
Different?
Yes, hidden Door handles, no mirrors,probably self closing Doors too, these are fine, i don’t mind them, these will come to all Cars soon,inside, I think there is a danger of too much tech, your supposed to be in charge of driving the Car, your responsibility is safe passage for you and your passengers, this isn’t a Jet your in charge of, plus, even with full autonomy, would you not look out the Window....? Just in case..?
lynx_800
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Have to agree with peter, too much tech will end up causing a lot of accidents soon. reckon skoda may start putting in the 'standard tech' though on this.
most electric cars start to come out with the new ideas that their conventional models don't.
WallMeerkat
For a second I got excited
For a second I got excited that something like the Tudor concept was going to make production.
Dissapointed at 2 samey SUVs. ho hum.
5wheels
Trying hard
With at least one if not two hands tied behind their back - Skoda are really trying to make things happen. Wifey recently bought the Octavia and having drivne it I am amazed, nothing like it as good at the price. And to think when I was ralling in the 80's the name Skoda was a bloody joke
BradP
Yeah but
Its great but by the time we see one testing it will look nothing like what it is now
Thekrankis
Electric SUV?
Hmmmmm.... surely electric vehicles should be low, sleek and have amazing aerodynamics?
Not house bricks on wheels.
Sonic
It won't happen.
