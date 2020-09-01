BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Enyaq iV revealed as first bespoke EV with 316-mile range
Skoda Enyaq iV revealed as first bespoke EV with 316-mile range

Kia e-Niro rival arrives early next year with EV-specific underpinnings, vRS performance model
News
3 mins read
1 September 2020

Skoda’s first bespoke electric car has been revealed ahead of it going on sale towards the end of this year. The Enyaq iV is the firm’s first use of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform and offers two battery capacities, rear or four-wheel drive and a vRS performance variant.

Described as “the start of a new era for Skoda” by new CEO Thomas Schäfer, the SUV has an “emotive, powerful and dynamic” exterior design. Measuring 4648mm long and 1877mm wide, it’s almost as big as the Skoda Octavia and significantly larger than the Kia e-Niro. Skoda says space inside is on a par with that of its seven-seat Kodiaq as a result.

Distinctive features include an optional LED-backlit grille with a coming/leaving home animation. The LED headlights and tail-lights perform similar displays and scrolling indicators are standard. Skoda claims the Enyaq has a drag coefficient of just 0.27 – low for an SUV.

The interior is “inspired by modern living environments”, using “natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials”. Skoda hasn’t set trim levels, choosing instead to offer “design selections”: co-ordinated interior packs available throughout the range.

The dashboard is dominated by a central 13.0in touchscreen with gesture control, an e-SIM for connected functions and a voice assistant. There’s also a 5.3in digital instrument display offering four different layouts.

This being a Skoda, a number of Simply Clever features are available, too. Storage space is boosted by a 6.2-litre ‘jumbo box’ under the centre armrest and an 11.4-litre space beneath the centre console, while charging cables live under the boot floor with a cable cleaner.

Of the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq models, the 60 iV comes with a single 177bhp motor and a 62kWh battery for a 242-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec. The 80 iV boosts power to 201bhp and gets an 82kWh battery for a 316-mile range, with 0-62mph taking 8.5sec.

The four-wheel-drive options both have two motors and use the 82kWh battery. The 80x iV produces 262bhp for a 6.9sec 0-62mph time and has a 285-mile range. The 302bhp vRS is the only Enyaq with a top speed above 99mph, topping out at 111mph, while it can hit 62mph from rest in 6.2sec. Its range is also 285 miles.

The Enyaq is capable of rapid charging at up to 125kW, resulting in a 10-80% charge taking as little as 38 minutes. However, the maximum rate is 50kW as standard, with 100kW optional on the 62kWh battery and 125kW only optional on the 82kWh battery. Every Enyaq can also charge via a domestic socket or a 7kW wallbox.

Prices start at £30,450 (after the £3000 government grant) for the 60 iV, which gets 19in alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and ambient lighting. 

The 80 iV costs £35,950. Standard kit includes extra chrome trim, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera, paddles for adjusting the level of regenerative braking, satnav, a driving mode selector and a heated leather wheel. Buyers can choose from three interior specifications. The cheapest, Loft, features fabric and artificial leather seat upholstery and brushed aluminium ‘decor panels’. Lounge gets light grey leather and yellow stitching for £1115, while Suite brings black leather and trim panels for £1285.

Topping the range is the Founders Edition. Priced at £46,995 (including grant), it receives 125kW charging, 21in alloy wheels, the backlit grille, Matrix LED headlights and a unique black leather interior design pack. Prices for the 80x iV and vRS haven’t yet been revealed.

The Enyaq is the first MEB model not to be built in Germany. Instead, it’s made at Skoda’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic. UK deliveries are earmarked to begin next spring.

Comments

Comments
8

Peter Cavellini

1 September 2020

Yep, it does look like a BMW X3!

Andrew1

1 September 2020
Does it really need that hideous grille?

LateKnight

1 September 2020

The 2wd versions - Autocar, are you sure they are fwd?

quote "Of the two front-wheel-drive Enyaq models, the 60 iV comes with a single 177bhp motor and a 62kWh battery for a 242-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec.

Thought the MEB platform motor was in the rear on 2wd models.

LateKnight

1 September 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

Does it really need that hideous grille?

Nope, but it seems to be a thing nowadays with the manufacturers desperately trying to find something unique in the car styling, hideous or not.

Andrew1

1 September 2020
Skoda Enyaq 80x iV - that's a mouthful!
iV as in EV but like but with an "i"? Like the "i" in iPhone?

The Dr

1 September 2020

Starting at £30k for a 62kw is good value, less than a Kona and it's a bigger motor and 240 miles is good range, we are now entering the age of affordable electric cars

Saucerer

1 September 2020

That rear end looks like it was designed for a different Skoda. And is the backlit grille the new design trend...BMW, Rolls Royce, Skoda....

Citytiger

1 September 2020

The display in front of the steering wheel (the area that normally houses the speedo and associated warning lights is 5.4 inches, thats smaller than the average smart phone, why have they done that, but plonked a 13 inch tablet on top of the dash, which I suspect will interfere with the forward view out of the windscreen for smaller driver and passengers?  

