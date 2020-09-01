Skoda Enyaq iV revealed as first bespoke EV with 316-mile range

Skoda’s first bespoke electric car has been revealed ahead of it going on sale towards the end of this year. The Enyaq iV is the firm’s first use of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform and offers two battery capacities, rear or four-wheel drive and a vRS performance variant.

Described as “the start of a new era for Skoda” by new CEO Thomas Schäfer, the SUV has an “emotive, powerful and dynamic” exterior design. Measuring 4648mm long and 1877mm wide, it’s almost as big as the Skoda Octavia and significantly larger than the Kia e-Niro. Skoda says space inside is on a par with that of its seven-seat Kodiaq as a result.

Distinctive features include an optional LED-backlit grille with a coming/leaving home animation. The LED headlights and tail-lights perform similar displays and scrolling indicators are standard. Skoda claims the Enyaq has a drag coefficient of just 0.27 – low for an SUV.

The interior is “inspired by modern living environments”, using “natural, sustainably processed and recycled materials”. Skoda hasn’t set trim levels, choosing instead to offer “design selections”: co-ordinated interior packs available throughout the range.

The dashboard is dominated by a central 13.0in touchscreen with gesture control, an e-SIM for connected functions and a voice assistant. There’s also a 5.3in digital instrument display offering four different layouts.

This being a Skoda, a number of Simply Clever features are available, too. Storage space is boosted by a 6.2-litre ‘jumbo box’ under the centre armrest and an 11.4-litre space beneath the centre console, while charging cables live under the boot floor with a cable cleaner.

Of the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq models, the 60 iV comes with a single 177bhp motor and a 62kWh battery for a 242-mile range and a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec. The 80 iV boosts power to 201bhp and gets an 82kWh battery for a 316-mile range, with 0-62mph taking 8.5sec.