Skoda Enyaq electric SUV to be revealed on 1 September

Czech firm's first model on new MEB platform will offer up to 310 miles of range and Kodiaq levels of space
James Attwood, digital editor
22 July 2020

Skoda will unveil the new Enyaq iV SUV, its first electric model built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, on 1 September.

The new machine, which uses the same underpinnings as the new Volkswagen ID 3, will be revealed at an event in the Czech Republic. As well as confirming the date, Skoda has released a sketch that shows the outline of the car.

The Enyaq, which Autocar has already driven in prototype form, is due on sale in 2021 and will be a key part of Skoda's plan to launch 10 electrified models under the iV sub-brand by the end of 2022.

Skoda has confirmed that, similar to other MEB-based machines, the Enyaq will be offered with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, three battery sizes and five power outputs. The largest battery will be a 125kW unit giving an official range of 310 miles.

The Czech firm said the model "combines brand-typical virtues such as a generous amount of space, emotive design and well-balanced proportions with a sustainable yet fun driving experience." It added that the machine offers similar interior space to the Kodiaq SUV, while being shorter than an Octavia.

The Enyaq nameplate is derived from the Irish name Enya, meaning 'source of life', with the use of 'Q' matching Skoda's existing combustion-engined SUVs such as the Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. 

The model is based on the Skoda Vision iV concept, which was first revealed in 2019.

