Hyundai will launch five new electrified models in Europe over the next 18 months, including three small B- and C-segment cars, beginning with the Ioniq 3 hatchback in April.

The Korean company has confirmed that it will unwrap its new electric hatchback – a rival to the Volkswagen ID 3, Renault Megane and Peugeot e-308 – at Milan Design Week in Italy in two months' time.

Previewed by the radical Concept Three at the Munich motor show last September, the Ioniq 3 will be closely related to the Kia EV4, sharing its 400V E-GMP architecture, powertrains and battery options - the largest of which should net a maximum range of around 390 miles.

Due to enter production at Hyundai's Izmit factory in Turkey in late summer, it will fill the gap between the Inster supermini and Ioniq 5 crossover, with prices expected to start at around £35,000.

Autocar understands that it will be a similar size to the i20 but have an i30-like amount of interior space - a benefit of its EV-native platform.

Hyundai said this latest addition to its range will give it "one of the most complete EV line-ups available", with seven pure-electric models on sale - ranging from the city-focused Inster to the new electric version of the nine-seat Staria MPV, which was revealed last month at the Brussels motor show.

The Ioniq 3 is one of five new electrified models Hyundai plans to launch by mid-2027, including another two which sit in the small B- and C-segments - where Hyundai is currently represented by the i20 and Bayon and i30 and Kona respectively.

No details have yet been given, but a higher-riding, SUV-style sibling to the Ioniq 3 is possible – mirroring sibling firm Kia's strategy with the low-slung EV4 and chunkier EV3.

Hyundai is also working on a heavily updated i30 hatchback, which would provide a petrol hybrid alternative in this segment.

A new generation of the Tucson SUV, Hyundai's best-seller in Europe and one of the market’s most popular C-segment SUVs, is also in testing ahead of a launch next year.

So is the second generation of the Bayon baby crossover – based on the i20, which is itself in line for a substantial update.

All of these models would be hybrid-only under Hyundai's plans.

The new models come as part of Hyundai's drive to totally electrify its line-up by the end of this year, in line with what it calls the "EU-market ambition toward EVs".

Xavier Martinet, the company's CEO in Europe, told Autocar: "We're betting on hybrids and EVs for the next few years.”

He explained that fluctuating demand for EVs in Europe has prompted Hyundai to pursue a multi-powertrain strategy aimed at sustaining its market share with a range of propulsion technologies to cater to different regional demands.

"Electrification is the word of the day, but which electrification, and at which speed? That's the big question," he said.

"Let's control the controllables. We don't control the speed at which the market is going towards EVs and which markets are going towards EVs, so we're trying to be very strong in everything, which means hybrids and EVs."