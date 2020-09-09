Seat axes diesel Ibiza and Arona from UK range

Seat has removed all diesel versions of the Ibiza and Arona from sale in the UK as consumer demand moves away from the fuel.

Until recently, the supermini and small crossover were both available with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel in 93bhp and 113bhp forms. However, both variants are no longer available to select on Seat’s online configurator.

The Spanish firm's UK spokesperson confirmed the axe, saying: “We continually review our vehicle line-up to ensure it’s reflective of market trends and customer demand. As such, we’ve streamlined our Arona and Ibiza model ranges to allow us to better focus our offers to meet current and future demand for these vehicles.”

The two models are just the latest in a long list of diesels axed from car makers' ranges in the past few years as more and more buyers move to petrol or electrified alternatives.

Earlier this year, Seat sibling brand Skoda made its Kamiq petrol-only, while its Fabia hasn't had a diesel option since 2018.

Only a small number of superminis, such as the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, still offer a diesel engine.

