Seat axes diesel Ibiza and Arona from UK range

Oil-burning models removed from sale due to lack of customer demand; 1.0-litre petrol becomes only option
News
1 min read
9 September 2020

Seat has removed all diesel versions of the Ibiza and Arona from sale in the UK as consumer demand moves away from the fuel.

Until recently, the supermini and small crossover were both available with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel in 93bhp and 113bhp forms. However, both variants are no longer available to select on Seat’s online configurator. 

The Spanish firm's UK spokesperson confirmed the axe, saying: “We continually review our vehicle line-up to ensure it’s reflective of market trends and customer demand. As such, we’ve streamlined our Arona and Ibiza model ranges to allow us to better focus our offers to meet current and future demand for these vehicles.”

The two models are just the latest in a long list of diesels axed from car makers' ranges in the past few years as more and more buyers move to petrol or electrified alternatives

Earlier this year, Seat sibling brand Skoda made its Kamiq petrol-only, while its Fabia hasn't had a diesel option since 2018.

Only a small number of superminis, such as the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa, still offer a diesel engine. 

READ MORE:

Analysis: Why new car buyers are ditching diesel for hybrids and EVs

New 2020 Seat Leon is priced from £19,855 in UK

Skod Kodiaq vRS to be removed from sale due to emissions regulations

Car review
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

A model upon which Seat has staked its future, the new Ibiza must now deliver in an extremely competitive market. So can the supermini upset the likes of Ford, Mini, Mazda, Nissan and others?

