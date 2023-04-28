Saab-engineered Nevs Emily GT saved by Lebanese EV start-up

The Nevs Emily GT – a 621-mile electric saloon developed by engineers from Saab – has been given a stay of execution after the rights to the project were bought by Lebanese start-up EV Electra.

The striking Emily GT was revealed to the world by Nevs engineers in April, after the firm was placed in ‘hibernation mode’ by its owner, China’s Evergrande Group.

Nevs acquired the rights to many of Saab’s assets when the storied brand entered bankruptcy in 2012, and is based in Saab’s home city of Trollhättan, Sweden.

In a joint statement, Nevs CEO Nina Selander hailed EV Electra’s acquisition of the Emily GT – as well as the company's Pons autonomous pod – as a “realisation of shared dreams”, and a “profound moment”.

The joint statement added that EV Electra will soon begin assembling the first examples of the Nevs cars in Turkey.

EV Electra founder and CEO Jihad Mohammad committed to eventually restarting in Trollhättan, but gave no indication of scale or timeline.

What is the Nevs Emily GT?

The Nevs Emily GT is a four-door, five-seat electric car rivalling the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S.

It is claimed to be capable of driving more than 1000km (621 miles) between charges, thanks to a huge 175kWh battery.

Battery capacities of 140kWh and 105kWh were also in the original plans, as was 11kW wireless charging via a pad connected to a fixed hub.

The Emily prototypes used a 52kWh battery from the Nevs 9-3, an electric conversion of the Saab of the same name.

In-wheel motors making 121bhp are mounted at each corner, giving the Emily GT 484bhp in total.

Each motor sandwiches a drive unit between the alloy wheel and the aluminium brake disc, reportedly giving finer control of torque vectoring.