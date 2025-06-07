The 1990s wasn’t the friendliest environment for hot hatchbacks. The previous decade had bred some of the genre’s biggest icons, but an epidemic of thefts and spiralling insurance costs began to stifle car makers’ swagger.

The Golf GTI, a pioneer of the formula, was softened in its third generation, while the Escort Cosworth’s irresistibility to more than its paying customers meant Ford’s follow-ups lost their lustre too.

Thankfully, towards the decade’s close, rescue came from a reliable source of inexpensive fun: the French. The cars you see here were not only dinky in size and affordable, but their running costs were also attainable by everyday folk.

The Citroën Saxo VTS was flung to the top of the hot hatch sales charts by its now ludicrous-sounding free insurance deals, which, allied to its slim list price, lured in a younger demographic than that of the new car norm.

The Peugeot 106 GTi was a bit less bargain-bucket in its approach, but it is rumoured to have lowered its premiums another way. While the pair share the same genes, right down to identical four-cylinder engines, there was a minor gulf in their performance figures – chiefly the 106 taking half a second longer to hit 60mph than its non-identical twin.

The internet is awash with speculation about why that was the case, but the pair claim identical gear ratios, quelling any suggestions the Saxo could hit the accelerative benchmark with just one gearchange.

That only throws more weight behind the old wives’ theory that Peugeot started the stopwatch with more ballast on board in order to sandbag its car into a lower insurance group.

Either way, these are both joyously simple devices at their core. Each deploys a 120bhp 1.6-litre 16-valve naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that is allied to a short-stacked five-speed manual gearbox and powering the front wheels bereft of complicated electronics or intelligent differential set-ups to interrupt the process. Their suspension set-ups are a mix of off-the-shelf struts, trailing arms and a torsion bar.