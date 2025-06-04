BACK TO ALL NEWS
WATCH: Defender Octa v Ariel Nomad v Mustang Mach-E Rally - what's fastest off-road?

Part drag car, part rally car, part low-flying aircraft. So we yump it

6 June 2025

We wanted to do a simple test – of all the most extreme off-roading vehicles you can buy, the new Land Rover Defender Octa, the Ariel Nomad and Mustang Mach-E Rally really are the cars to beat.

But of these, which is the fastest of them all? All are very different vehicles. The Defender Octa is the top-of-the-range off-road biased version of a traditional luxury SUV. The Nomad is a totally different kettle of fish – it’s a totally uncompromising off-road dragster. And the Mustang Rally? Well, it’s electric for one thing…

In our video (above), we gathered all three at some of Autocar’s favourite off-road locations to find out which is the King of the Hill – enjoy.

