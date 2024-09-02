Renault to reinvent 1970s coupe as retro-futuristic concept

Renault is preparing to unveil a new concept car inspired by a forgotten model from the 1970s.

A series of posts published to X previewed the “show car”, which will be unveiled on 4 September.

The teaser image shows a blocky front end featuring four main lights and a wide grille, leading French media to suggest it's a reimagining of the Renault 17.

The car has been developed in collaboration with French designer Ora Ito, who has previously worked with Citroën, Nike and Heineken, among other brands.

Renault may use the concept to gauge appetite for a more sporting model to accompany the 4 and 5 in its line-up of retro electric cars – in similar fashion to the Opel Manta GSe Elektromod and Hyundai Heritage Series Grandeur.

The concept is expected to make its public debut at the Paris motor show next month.

Renault is leaning on its heritage to differentiate its upcoming EVs from their rivals, starting with the 5 supermini. That will be followed by a revival of the legendary 4, returning as a crossover, and the Twingo.

Renault Group design chief Laurens van den Acker told Autocar last year: “I think at this time, when there’s so much insecurity in the world, where there are many dark clouds hanging left, right and centre, to make a few cars that really talked about the good times – and the times when the brand was alive – and stir all these positive emotions that people have [is a good thing].

“The amount of people I’ve met that said ‘oh, that was my first car, the Renault 5’ or ‘I learned how to drive in my aunt’s Renault 4’...

“I think these good memories are worth reviving. They’re feel-good products, and that is very rare to have. This is a card we can play that nobody else can play. Even in England, I think the Renault 5 is just massive, right? So why not? Why not give people what they want?”