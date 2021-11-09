Hyundai Grandeur: retro luxury saloon gets EV treatment

Hyundai has marked the 35th anniversary of its seminal Grandeur luxury saloon with a retro-styled electric version, as the latest in a series of one-off concepts celebrating its most important historic models.

The Heritage Series Grandeur mixes the blocky styling of a first-generation Grandeur with a raft of modern cues in a style that Hyundai calls “retro-futurism”.

The large chrome grille on the front of the car is one of the updated styling features, with new LED headlights designed to mimic the appearance of pixels – similar to those that adorn the new Ioniq 5. The rear lights have been updated in a similar fashion, while new wheels and side cladding add to the retro look.

In contrast to the largely unchanged exterior, the interior has been completely redesigned. The traditional dials and dashboard have been replaced by a digital instrument cluster that seamlessly flows into a widescreen infotainment system.

The piano-inspired dashboard also contains an integrated soundbar, which works in conjunction with an 18-speaker sound system to produce acoustics “similar to that of a concert hall”.