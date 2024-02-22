BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First pictures of new electric Renault 4 as reveal date nears
UP NEXT
Top 10 Best electric SUVs 2024

First pictures of new electric Renault 4 as reveal date nears

Renault's utilitarian hatchback is reborn as a retro EV crossover to rival the Jeep Avenger
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
22 February 2024

The reborn Renault 4 has been spotted in production form just days before the debut of its supermini sibling, the new Renault 5.

The 4 is due on the market in 2025 as an evolution of 2022's chunky, Dakar-inspired 4Ever Trophy concept and will ride on the same Ampr Small EV architecture as the lower-slung 5.

A direct rival to the Jeep Avenger and upcoming Mini Aceman, the electric crossover takes obvious visual inspiration from its 1960s namesake, which sold more than eight million units worldwide over a three-decade production run and is widely considered to be the world's first mass-produced hatchback.

Related articles

As demonstrated in these first spy shots, the new 4 rides significantly higher but retains the general proportions and distinctive slanted C-pillar of the original car. Retro lighting designs at each end, and no doubt a smattering of 1960s-themed trim details inside and out, will enhance its retro appeal.

The concept's more outlandish off-road-inspired design elements – its heavily flared wings and prominent plastic skirts – have been removed for the production car, which will be rather more overtly positioned as an urban-focused compact crossover, while adopting a few rugged cues that nod to the nameplate's utilitarian origins.

The concept's designer, Sandeep Bhambra, previously told Autocar that the original 4 "was a car you could drive in the countryside, you could drive off road, you could drive in the city. So that versatility was part of the brief: we wanted to make the 4 the most versatile car in the segment, whereas the 5 is more of an urban city car."

It is expected, nonetheless, to be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive, like the 5, and to major on in-town manoeuvrability and refinement.

It is also expected to share the supermini's 52kWh battery for a range of nearly 250 miles and to be available with a 134bhp motor that should allow it to perform broadly in line with its rivals.

These early images give a first look at the 4's cabin too, which will mark an obvious visual departure from its Mégane and Scenic range-mates but still be centred around the latest generation of Renault's infotainment system. 

Renault has not said when it plans to reveal the new 4, but a likely venue would be the Paris motor show in October. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Renault Megane E Tech Electric RT 2022 lead driving

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

French firm’s traditional hatchback is reborn as a forward-looking EV

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
mini countryman lcw review 2024 01 tracking front
Mini Countryman
8
Mini Countryman
01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series

View all car reviews