Rear-driven Audi R8 made full-time member of range

Audi has expanded its R8 line-up by making a rear-wheel-drive variant a full-time member for the first time.
The limited-edition V10 RWS was released in 2018 as the first ever rear-driven R8. That model comprises the basis of the new car, which is named the V10 RWD and will be available to order in the UK from January 2020.
The supercar, which will be available in both Coupé and Spyder forms, features several key changes from the limited-production RWS. Audi's signature front grille has been made broader and flatter, while the air inlets, front splitter and air outlet grille at the rear have been made wider.
Gloss black exterior trim now comes as standard, with the R8's top side blade receiving a dark gloss accent. Various other parts also gain black detailing. The Audi rings don't receive the black effect as standard, but this can be specified as an option. A carbon package is also on offer, while a more extensive black styling package is available on the Spyder.
The R8 RWD retains the same naturally aspirated V10 engine as the RWS, delivering 532bhp and 398lb ft. This is transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Pricing for the Coupé starts at €144,000 (£123,852) in Germany, while the Spyder costs from €157,000 (£135,025). Pricing for the UK is unconfirmed as yet.
Lapps
Slowly Slowly
Slowly slowly, Audi is discovering how to make proper cars. BTW The next A6 will be RWD!
Digsy
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder...
The R8 really has mutated into the most odd looking thing. It's a shame as the 1st gen was a really original, good-looking design IMHO.
mx5xm
Agree... Lewis won a well deserved 5th title!!
Funny I was thinking the exact same thing, and was about to say that when I saw your comment. It looks like an odd angular design now and not the smooth slick thing as when it first came out and wowed us all. Time for a major redesign I think.
mx5xm
Ooops!
An old title just got added to my comment.
Could the mods please change it?
Peter Cavellini
Nice in Red though....
I agree with another poster, the R8 is less ugly Duckling now....
Alfastud
Hmm
Bet the punters who bought the limited-edition RWS last year hoping for cult collectability are feeling pretty sore now...
xxxx
Maybe, maybe not.
But then the Coupe price of the Limited edition model was only £110k. By the time UK prices are announced it'll probably be a fair chunk higher
