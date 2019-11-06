Rear-driven Audi R8 made full-time member of range

Audi has expanded its R8 line-up by making a rear-wheel-drive variant a full-time member for the first time.

The limited-edition V10 RWS was released in 2018 as the first ever rear-driven R8. That model comprises the basis of the new car, which is named the V10 RWD and will be available to order in the UK from January 2020.

The supercar, which will be available in both Coupé and Spyder forms, features several key changes from the limited-production RWS. Audi's signature front grille has been made broader and flatter, while the air inlets, front splitter and air outlet grille at the rear have been made wider.

Gloss black exterior trim now comes as standard, with the R8's top side blade receiving a dark gloss accent. Various other parts also gain black detailing. The Audi rings don't receive the black effect as standard, but this can be specified as an option. A carbon package is also on offer, while a more extensive black styling package is available on the Spyder.

The R8 RWD retains the same naturally aspirated V10 engine as the RWS, delivering 532bhp and 398lb ft. This is transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the Coupé starts at €144,000 (£123,852) in Germany, while the Spyder costs from €157,000 (£135,025). Pricing for the UK is unconfirmed as yet.

