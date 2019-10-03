Audi developing dramatic A5-sized luxury electric coupé

The first Audi model to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, co-developed with Porsche, is set to be a low-slung A5 Sportback-sized four-door coupé.
The dramatic new model, first reported by Autocar in March, previewed in images released by the German company showcasing its electric car strategy, which includes the launch of 20 EVs using four different platforms by 2025.
The PPE platform is designed for Audi and Porsche’s full-size luxury models – both traditional cars and SUVs – and can be adapted for models of different lengths and track width. It features an 800V system capable of 350kW charging, and can accept different sizes of battery – with the larger offering a claimed range of more than 300 miles.
The platform has been designed with a rear-mounted motor as standard, with the possibility to add a second electric motor on the front axle offering all-wheel drive. The architecture can also accept systems such as torque vectoring and all-wheel steering that don’t feature on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, on which Audi is also developing models.
The company said PPE cars would start to be produced from early in the next decade with the Sportback model set to be a showcase for the architecture, which has been developed to cover the “upper medium-size class to the luxury class”. It will be used as the basis for crossovers, SUVs, Sportback models and estates.
