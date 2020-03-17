Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS mule reveals new details

Range-topping version of latest Cayman GT4 looks to have begun winter testing, showing off its final production design
17 March 2020

Porsche is again testing what appears to be a hardcore 'RS' version of its latest 718 Cayman GT4, as a test mule has been seen undergoing winter testing.

As we previously saw, the testing prototype sports notable bodywork additions. At the front, there are versions of the Naca bonnet air ducts similar to those on the 911 GT2 RS, while the rear quarter windows have been replaced by slatted cooling vents. 

Previous prototypes had sported a bespoke rear wing – significantly larger than that of the standard GT4 - which was mounted higher and used a new mounting design. Now, though, it looks like the RS will use the spoiler from the existing car. Also changed since we last saw the GT4 RS are the wheels, which forego the the traditional five-lug pattern of the standard GT4, in favour of a motorsport-inspired centre-lock mechanism that hints at the car's track potential. 

The man in charge of the 718 and 911, Frank-Steffen Walliser, told Autocar at the Frankfurt motor show last year that he would “definitely” like to see a faster and even more focused RS version of the new 718 Cayman GT4 but that the decision hinges on prioritising development resources within Porsche. 

“Everybody’s asking for the RS,” Walliser told Autocar. “Can I imagine a GT4 RS? Sure I can. That’s not to say we will make a decision on it yet, as it is a challenge. Would I like such a car? Yes, definitely! Would I like more horses? Yes. But we need to put the resources where the market is; it would be a lot more expensive than the normal one.”

Porsche has never made a GT4 RS, previously suggesting such a model would be too close in price and performance to 911 GT models. But the new 4.0-litre flat six found in the latest GT4 forms part of an all-new engine family, and it's expected that Porsche will spin off further variants of that unit to justify the investment.

It's understood that the brand is looking to reintroduce the flat six to more mainstream Cayman and Boxster variants as part of a facelift. Although Walliser would only confirm that Porsche has “started the thinking process” on this, he acknowledged that the US market has been less welcoming of the current four-cylinder models than hoped. “American customers aren’t asking for four cylinders, they're asking for four litres,” he said.

Walliser also discussed the idea of electric 718 models (first reported by Autocar in 2019). He claimed that if the official go-ahead was given, he “wouldn't like to change the character of the car, and the price point; we need to have an entry level car as 718 buyers often step up to a 911".

He continued: “Priority number one is to keep the character of the car - not making a big car, not making it heavy, but this is very tricky. And it’s a relatively small-volume car, so we maybe can't do a separate platform."

Porsche definitely won’t be joining the glut of newly launched electric hypercars with its own take on the formula, however - for the time being, at least.

Pouring water on the claims made by manufacturers such as Rimac and Lotus, Walliser said: “We've seen a lot of studies of electric hypercars. For me, the proof is when it’s on the street with a licence plate. Does an EV hypercar work? It’s like saying to me that a drag racer is a suitable sports car. For sure it’s perfect from 0-100, but to make it usable and do several laps of the Nürburgring wouldn't work with the technology at its current state”.

Walliser did welcome the idea of using hybrid technology to extend the life of Porsche’s widely celebrated naturally aspirated GT engines. “A hybrid for sure with a normally aspirated engine works well together," he said. "The low-rev electric motor torque and high-revving normally aspirated engines fit perfectly. It could help to keep a normally aspirated engine to survive, and we're very motivated to do so”. 

18

scrap

11 September 2019

Yes! Hybrid plus naturally aspirated engines. Finally, an idea whose time has arrived.

xxxx

11 September 2019

Maybe Porsche are listening, from not wanting 6 NA engines due to mpg etc it looks like one model variation at a time they might be returning!!! Yea

Takeitslowly

11 September 2019
xxxx wrote:

Maybe Porsche are listening, from not wanting 6 NA engines due to mpg etc it looks like one model variation at a time they might be returning!!! Yea

 

Pressure, no...due to mpg, absolutely not. All car manufacturers have plan b, c, d, etc and given the future is uncertain, it was always probable that they had 6 cyl engine option ready and waiting. Buyers like to believe they have the influence to alter car makers minds and the makers are happy for that illusion to prevail.

 

Any buyer who can afford to buy into car ownership at this level, is not going to have sleepless nights worrying about 28mpg, vs 20 mpg.

 

Credit to you though for having the backup plan of using the word "Maybe"...you know, just in case your post was nonsense...

Boris9119

11 September 2019

One valid point Takeitslowly. Your correct about mpg. When you purchase a new Porsche you care not one jot about MPG, it will never alter your purchase decision whether a Cayman GT4 gets 18mpg or 38mpg. As for the rest, you have some homework to do. Porsche is as well known for 'listening' to it's customers as it is regrettably for hideously expensive options. The manual transmission that returned to the GT3 being a recent example.

Takeitslowly

12 September 2019
Boris9119 wrote:

One valid point Takeitslowly. Your correct about mpg. When you purchase a new Porsche you care not one jot about MPG, it will never alter your purchase decision whether a Cayman GT4 gets 18mpg or 38mpg. As for the rest, you have some homework to do. Porsche is as well known for 'listening' to it's customers as it is regrettably for hideously expensive options. The manual transmission that returned to the GT3 being a recent example.

 

Given the contradiction in your piece, there is no progress made here. Porsche cannot claim to be "listening" if there is a long running issue of charging over inflated prices for options, or not making certain options standard at each particular price level and doing nothing to address these buyer queries. Go to the naughty step and pay attention in future or this will go on your report card for your guardian to check and sign off...that work on a set of educational references for you?.

xxxx

20 September 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

xxxx wrote:

Maybe Porsche are listening, from not wanting 6 NA engines due to mpg etc it looks like one model variation at a time they might be returning!!! Yea

 

Pressure, no...due to mpg, absolutely not. All car manufacturers have plan b, c, d, etc and given the future is uncertain, it was always probable that they had 6 cyl engine option ready and waiting. Buyers like to believe they have the influence to alter car makers minds and the makers are happy for that illusion to prevail.

Any buyer who can afford to buy into car ownership at this level, is not going to have sleepless nights worrying about 28mpg, vs 20 mpg.

Credit to you though for having the backup plan of using the word "Maybe"...you know, just in case your post was nonsense...

You conveniently missed the "etc" bit, maybe I should have filled it in as you're a bit clueless on cars, English etc.

"Buyers like to believe they have the influence to alter car makers minds and the makers are happy for that illusion to prevail." well if the buyers spend their money elsewhere then they do have an influence.

It's simple stuff and if you don't understand stop posting directly after me as you just look stupid and hateful!  

 

Boris9119

22 September 2019

Well said XXXX, we all know the GT4RS will be the 'Daddy' albeit Porsche will neuter it accordingly?

Luap

11 September 2019

Who knew 'Fast' had so many niches to fill..

DJH71

11 September 2019

Do it Porsche

Peter Cavellini

11 September 2019

 Surely this Cayman encroaches on the 911?, there price and performance must be close, what if this Cayman steals sales from the 911?....

