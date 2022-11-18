BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche firms up production plans for new Boxster and Cayman EVs
Renault Twingo to return in 2026 as sub-£17,000 EV

Porsche firms up production plans for new Boxster and Cayman EVs

The radical new electric sports cars will share a production line with their petrol-engined siblings
James Attwood, digital editor
16 November 2023

The electric successors to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, due to launch in 2025, will be built on the same production line as the combustion-engined models.

The Stuttgart manufacturer has just begun a major £220 million upgrade to its main Zuffenhausen production plant, with a major focus on the production line where the current boxer-engined 718 models are built 

It will be transformed into what Porsche calls a 'flexiline' using new autonomously guided vehicles, which will allow two different generations of vehicle using two different powertrains to be built alongside each other.

The confirmation that the next full-electric 718 generation will be made alongside the ongoing petrol versions showcases how the machines are tipped to maintain similar size, styling and philosophy – similar to how Porsche is launching a new Macan that is a wholly different model from its ICE sibling.

Prototypes of the next-generation Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have previously been spied testing. The machines are set to adopt a bespoke electric sports car platform that is designed to mimic the current combustion cars’ mid-engined characters and that could go on to underpin future Audi and Lamborghini models.

It has been confirmed that Porsche intends the next-generation 718 duo to be offered exclusively with electric drivetrains and to be on sale by the middle of the decade. The electric two-seaters will be the third electric model line in the Porsche line-up, joining the Taycan and the Macan EV. A Cayenne EV is set to follow in 2026. 

Spy images of the 718 Boxster EV give a close look at what appears to be the fifth-generation, or '983', Boxster in prototype form but with seemingly production-ready styling - at least at the front and rear. While the shots showed no obvious giveaways to a zero-emission powertrain, Autocar's spies said that the exhaust outlets were a red herring, and the visible headlights and rear light bar are designs shared with the Porsche Taycan and upcoming Porsche Macan EV. Porsche declined to comment on the spy shots.

Porsche's earlier Mission R concept gave clues as to the company's plans for electric sports cars, and indeed the lighting details seen on these prototypes bear a resemblance to that car, but the side profile is much closer to the Boxster, which has been on sale since 2016. The company is aiming for pure-EVs to account for 50% of its global sales in 2025 and 80% in 2030.

Using a novel battery arrangement referred to as the ‘e-core’ layout, Porsche’s entry-level sports EVs will offer as low a seating position and centre of gravity as possible, in line with their dynamic billing.

Porsche has admitted that the Mission R reflects work being done in parallel in the firm’s design studio on future EVs, hinting that certain styling elements will in due course be seen on production models. The car is also close in dimensions to the current 718 Cayman and Boxster.

Porsche used a reworked version of the 718 Cayman chassis to make the Mission R concept, but when asked about a possible production version at its unveiling, company boss Oliver Blume said: “When we electrify a model, we won’t do a carry-over of the combustion engine [platform] because there are too many compromises.

“When we are looking to future sports cars, we would develop its own platform but connected with some modules coming from other cars. But the platform will be unique.”

The Mission R is designed to mimic a mid-engined sports car design by placing the batteries – the heaviest element of the vehicle – behind the driver but ahead of the rear axle where the engine would usually lie.

98 Porsche mission r

Porsche technical chief Michael Steiner said the decision to adopt the unusual layout had been driven by a need to make the car as low as possible in order to reduce drag, but that approach prohibits the traditional EV ’skateboard’ chassis with underfloor batteries. That design is featured on Porsche and Audi’s shared J1 architecture, used by the existing Porsche Taycan, and the forthcoming PPE platforms.

“With a typical two-door sports car, you see the car is really low because to reduce drag you want the silhouette as low and flat as possible,” said Steiner. “To do that you should have the driver sitting as low as possible, and if you do that, there is no space for a battery below the seat of the driver.

“It’s the same reason why a lot of super-sports cars today have a mid-engine design, with the engine behind the driver. With today’s battery cell technology, the batteries are the biggest and heaviest part of the car – and this could be true for the next decade or so – so we developed what we call the e-core battery design. Packaging-wise and centre of gravity-wise, it’s more or less a copy of a mid-engine design.”

Steiner added that the design also aids the weight distribution and balance, especially with the Mission R concept’s two electric motors – one on each axle – biased towards rear-driven power. But while the Mission R concept uses a specially adapted platform, Steiner echoed Blume by ruling out such an architecture for production models.

“There is no platform unchanged by electrification, but the only platform within our portfolio that might not change that much would be for mid-engined cars like the Boxster and Cayman,” said Steiner. “Ten years ago, we started with prototypes of electrification with this mid-engined layout because you could use the space of the engine and transmission for the battery.

“But we decided within Porsche, starting with the Taycan, that we will do no conversion-type design, with space for an internal combustion engine, plug-in hybrid or fully electric options, because there is always some compromise in weight, package and other dimensions.

“So even for mid-engined cars, we still see a good reason to just design a full-electric platform. That might change, but not in the next few years.”

96 Porsche taycan

Steiner said Porsche was investigating ‘mid-engined’ battery design ahead of trying to mimic a rear-drive car such as the 911 because, with current EV technology, the firm wanted to keep the batteries within the central crash structure of the car for safety reasons.

Steiner hinted that such a platform layout could also be used for higher-performance cars in future, perhaps from sibling brands Lamborghini and Audi, noting that you could develop a concept such as the Mission R with a layout “in the direction” of a super-sports car.

“This is not only driven by technology,” he added. “Often, the main direction comes from what we expect the market would favour, and then we try to develop the technology in that direction.”

Asked if there was customer acceptance for an electric Porsche similar in performance to the 718 Cayman, Steiner said: “I would say yes, but this needs weight reduction. If you drive and push a real sports car on the race track, you would still feel this [weight]. You might not notice it on the highway, but a real sports car has to perform on the race track.”

The Volkswagen Group is currently developing the SSP platform, which in effect fuses the Volkswagen-led MEB and Audi/Porsche- developed PPE architectures and features a skateboard chassis-style design with underfloor batteries.

The group is also working on a unified battery cell design, which it says could be used for more than 80% of the EV models it produces. However, that would still leave significant room for cars using a different design of battery, which might be required to fit the ‘mid-engined’ layout of the potential new platform.

Peter Cavellini 19 November 2022

Cars for the nxt generation?, yeah, I think this, we can drive the ICE Cars.

Ravon 19 November 2022

For the first time, I feel quite lucky to be old, and to have enjoyed the heyday of combustion cars. I have a Tesla Modal 3 Performance, and while there is nothing much wrong with it, I'm left utterly uninspired, electric cars just leave me cold. As a consequence I've risked my relatively small savings pot in a 997GT3RS as my last car which will hopefully fulfill my motoring needs for the next ten years ( hopefully ) until I'm too old or concidered too old by the authorities to drive. I've also been lucky enough to run an Alpine A110 for the last six months, and with some superb mods from Life 110, managed to turn it into a very competent road and track car, and its humble four cylinder Renault engine is so much more inspiring than any sort of electric traction . Electric cars are for a new generation who will never know the joy of internal combustion. Great to read the comments of other here, thank you .

Boris9119 19 November 2022

I would echo your sentiments Ravon. Drove a Taycan Turbo for a few days last year whilst the GT4 was getting its tranny replaced and aside from the immediate acceleration at low speeds it did absolutely nothing for me. Great piece of kit, don't get me wrong, would probably satisfy anyone not particularly interested in driving or the driving experience and just sees a car as a way to get from A to B, and lets be honest that's by far the majority of new car buyers. 997 GT3RS will be spectacular!

Boris9119 18 November 2022

"Close look" at a vehicle 3yrs from production of which no details have been confirmed by Porsche, save it will be an EV. How's that a "close look"?

