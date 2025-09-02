BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche axes ICE 718 Cayman and Boxster ahead of EV comeback
JLR production and sales 'severely disrupted' by cyber attack

Porsche axes ICE 718 Cayman and Boxster ahead of EV comeback

Pair have been on sale since 2005 and 1996 respectively; electric replacements are due next year

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
2 September 2025

Porsche has axed the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster sports cars – and there are no plans to create another ICE generation.

The German brand has stopped taking new car orders for the coupé and convertible ahead of planned end to production next year. Cars can still be ordered from stock and existing orders will be fulfilled.

The models have been an integral part of the Porsche line-up since 1996 and 2005 respectively, and the fourth-generation models have been in production since 2016.

They will be sold exclusively as electric cars when they return in 2026.

Recent speculation that suggested the decision to cease production of the ICE 718s could be reversed has been denied to Autocar by high-ranking Porsche sources. 

The speculation followed Porsche’s new stance that it would adopt a more flexible product portfolio to extend the life of pure-combustion and hybrid models until well into the 2030s. 

This has led to the creation of the incoming ICE Macan replacement and update for the Cayenne – cars that will sit alongside electric namesakes.

This, however, will not happen for the 718s. Instead, the badge will exclusively adorn EVs based on the Volkswagen Group’s new EV-specific PPE platform.

While technically unrelated, testing mules (pictured below) confirm the new cars will still be positioned similarly to the existing ICE versions in their size, styling and philosophy. 

What's more, Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner previously told Autocar that they will be set up to feature motorsport-honed braking and handling to ensure they offer a “real sports car feeling”.

The electric pair were originally due to go on sale this year and be built – albeit for a short time – alongside their ICE counterparts at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory. However, delays with engineering, software development and battery sourcing meant the launch date was pushed back.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

NickS 2 September 2025

One of the best cars ever made is no more. The electric variant will be a failure. If people didn't buy the 4 pot one they want buy that, no matter the 0-60 in 0.00001". And it is bound to be ridicoulosly expensive. 

xxxx 2 September 2025

Didn't see that coming although I remember reading headlines saying the Panamera will go off sale when the Taycan came out, that ICE car can still be ordered.

Maybe the decision will be reversed, we'll see.

