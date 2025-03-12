Porsche is evaluating adding a new combustion-engined SUV to its line-up before the end of this decade, which could effectively serve as a replacement for the combustion-engined Macan. It is also working on a new 911 variant that it claims will “raise the bar” in the sports car segment.

The German firm launched the Macan Electric last year, with the plan that it would replace the combustion model entirely this year. The outgoing ICE Macan was withdrawn from sale in the EU in April 2024 because it didn’t comply with cybersecurity laws, and is expected to go out of production entirely by 2026.

With the uptake of electric vehicle sales slower than anticipated, Porsche recently adopted a more flexible product portfolio, with plans to extend the life of combustion and hybrid models until well into the 2030s. Autocar reported last month that the firm was considering launching a new version of the ICE Macan that could be sold alongside the electric version.

In its annual financial results, Porsche confirmed plans for a new SUV model line as part of its strategy to adapt its future line-up to offer more flexibility. Porsche recently launched the new Macan Electric on a bespoke EV platform, and while the firm says it “stands by this decision”, it says it could adapt its strategy according to “market development and customer demand”.

But rather than launch a new ICE Macan, Porsche says it is “currently evaluating an independent model line in the SUV segment with combustion and hybrid powertrains”. The firm added that the new model, which could be launched before 2030, would have “a new design” and “benefit from synergies”.

Speaking during Porsche's annual media conference, company boss Oliver Blume said that the new model line would be "clearly different" from the new electric-only Macan. He wouldn't give any details on the size of the model or how it would be positioned compared with the existing Macan Electric and Cayenne.

"We are developing an SUV, a Porsche-typical SUV, that will have synergies from other modules," said Blume. "The first drawings and concepts are currently being developed, and they have been very well received. This is something that will cost us money [to develop], but for the future it gives us more flexibility."

The firm is also working on a new electric SUV currently known as the K1 that will offer seven seats and sit above the Cayenne. While that was due to be electric-only, it is possible Porsche could add closely related combustion versions - although Blume's comment about the new ICE and hybrid SUV not having moved past the design stage suggests this would be a distinct model.