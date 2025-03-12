BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche confirms plans for new ICE-powered SUV
UP NEXT
New Toyota EVs to use 'familiar' names from current and old cars

Porsche confirms plans for new ICE-powered SUV

New model will arrive before end of decade as Macan successor with combustion and hybrid powertrains

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
12 March 2025

Porsche is evaluating adding a new combustion-engined SUV to its line-up before the end of this decade, which could effectively serve as a replacement for the combustion-engined Macan. It is also working on a new 911 variant that it claims will “raise the bar” in the sports car segment.

The German firm launched the Macan Electric last year, with the plan that it would replace the combustion model entirely this year. The outgoing ICE Macan was withdrawn from sale in the EU in April 2024 because it didn’t comply with cybersecurity laws, and is expected to go out of production entirely by 2026.

With the uptake of electric vehicle sales slower than anticipated, Porsche recently adopted a more flexible product portfolio, with plans to extend the life of combustion and hybrid models until well into the 2030s. Autocar reported last month that the firm was considering launching a new version of the ICE Macan that could be sold alongside the electric version.

Related articles

In its annual financial results, Porsche confirmed plans for a new SUV model line as part of its strategy to adapt its future line-up to offer more flexibility. Porsche recently launched the new Macan Electric on a bespoke EV platform, and while the firm says it “stands by this decision”, it says it could adapt its strategy according to “market development and customer demand”.

But rather than launch a new ICE Macan, Porsche says it is “currently evaluating an independent model line in the SUV segment with combustion and hybrid powertrains”. The firm added that the new model, which could be launched before 2030, would have “a new design” and “benefit from synergies”.

Speaking during Porsche's annual media conference, company boss Oliver Blume said that the new model line would be "clearly different" from the new electric-only Macan. He wouldn't give any details on the size of the model or how it would be positioned compared with the existing Macan Electric and Cayenne.

"We are developing an SUV, a Porsche-typical SUV, that will have synergies from other modules," said Blume. "The first drawings and concepts are currently being developed, and they have been very well received. This is something that will cost us money [to develop], but for the future it gives us more flexibility."

The firm is also working on a new electric SUV currently known as the K1 that will offer seven seats and sit above the Cayenne. While that was due to be electric-only, it is possible Porsche could add closely related combustion versions - although Blume's comment about the new ICE and hybrid SUV not having moved past the design stage suggests this would be a distinct model.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Macan 2019

Porsche Macan

Updated version of dynamic SUV doesn't escape every tell-tale of age, but secures its status as outstanding driver's pick without breaking a sweat

Read our review
Back to top

As previously reported by Autocar, the new model would most likely use the Porsche- and Audi-developed Premium Performance Combustion (PPC) platform, which is used by the similarly sized Audi Q5.

Porsche has already renewed five out of its six product lines in recent years, with newer facelifted versions of the Cayenne, Panamera, Taycan, Macan Electric and 911. It is currently working on new electric versions of the 917 Boxster and Cayman.

New flagship 911 incoming

Porsche will also continue to expand the line-up of the fabled 911 in the coming years. Most notably, it has confirmed a new “flagship” model that it claims will “raise the bar even further in the sports car segment” will be launched in the medium term, although it has yet to give any further details. It is likely to be the new 911 GT2, which as Autocar has previously reported is tipped to return with hybrid power.

The third limited-edition 911 in the Heritage Design series will also arrive in the near future, with a focus on the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Porsche is also aiming to expand the number of customisation options offered through its Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur programme, noting that the average revenue per vehicle of models fitted with such options has doubled in the past five years.

Further updates to follow

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Porsche Macan cars for sale

 Porsche MACAN 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£25,950
60,650miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.0T T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£59,900
9,454miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche MACAN 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£43,000
24,944miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.9T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£69,845
31,201miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 2.0T PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£46,995
40,370miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£19,250
99,295miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£29,490
63,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche MACAN 2.9T V6 Turbo PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£50,000
40,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Macan 3.0T V6 GTS PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£25,850
90,321miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1146 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 12 March 2025

Reads to me that Porsche is hedging its bets by saying it will likely not definitely produce an ICE car in the next five years, sounds like Porsche isn't fully committed to going EV just yet,maybe on the back of poor sales figures?

Latest Reviews

01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

View all car reviews