2022 BMW X1 brings new look and 272-mile electric variant

The new third-generation BMW X1 crossover has been revealed, following the BMW 4 Series, BMW X3 and the BMW 7 Series in gaining an electric variant for the first time.

BMW’s crucial rival to the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 is its first “premium compact model based on a flexible vehicle architecture to feature an all-electric drive system”. It effectively replaces the decade-old BMW i3 as the entry point into the manufacturer's growing EV family.

The architecture in question is the FAAR, which underpins the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV and will soon appear in the next-generation Mini Countryman crossover.

In the new iX1 xDrive30 EV, it houses a dual-motor powertrain (one on each axle) producing a combined 309bhp and 364lb ft, making it good for 0-62mph in 5.7sec – figures that line it up as a close rival to the four-wheel-drive version of the Kia EV6.

Meanwhile, a 64.7kWh (usable) battery under the floor provides a claimed range of between 257 and 272 miles and can be charged at rates of up to 130kW for a 10-80% top-up time of 29 minutes.

The iX1 will follow shortly after a range of pure-ICE X1 models, which are due on sale from October.

Buyers initially get a choice of three- and four-cylinder petrol engines and two four-cylinder diesels. Following soon after will be another petrol, another diesel and two plugin hybrids offering an electric-only range of up to 55 miles.