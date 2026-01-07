Thomas Ingenlath has returned to his old role as chief designer at Volvo, nine years after leaving the Swedish brand to run its EV sibling Polestar.

Ingenlath originally became Volvo's lead designer in 2012. In his five-year tenure in that role, he was responsible for a complete stylistic overhaul that defined the look of crucial models including the XC90, V90 and XC40.

The German also designed the future-looking Concept Coupé (below) and Concept 40.2, which would go on to become the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 respectively.

In 2017, he was named the CEO of Polestar ahead of it being hived off from Volvo and operating as a car maker in its own right.

He managed Polestar – and continued to play an influential role in its design strategy – for seven years, expanding its portfolio with the introduction of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 crossovers and strengthening its global retail footing with commercial launches in 27 markets.

After leaving Polestar, he was named a design advisor for the wider Geely group, but is now returning to Volvo to lead the design of its next-generation line-up, following the departure of Jeremy Offer.

Volvo said Ingenlath's appointment as chief design officer (his previous title was senior vice-president of design) "marks the return of one of the most influential designers in the company’s recent history and reinforces Volvo Cars’ leadership in design".

Notably, Ingenlath will again work alongside Håkan Samuelsson, who was Volvo's CEO during his initial tenure as design boss, before stepping down in 2022 and then returning in 2025.

Ingenlath will be tasked with shaping Volvo's future beyond its current line-up (largely designed during his previous stint at the firm). But with each of its models having only recently been renewed or updated and the best-selling XC60 shortly to gain a new electric equivalent, the EX60, he will probably be looking well into the future initially.

He said: “I am delighted to be returning to Volvo Cars. Design is fundamental to what Volvo stands for. I look forward to working closely with the teams across the company, developing cars that are distinct, relevant and true to the Volvo brand.”

Before joining Volvo in 2012, Ingenlath played various leading design roles across the Volkswagen Group, most notably at Skoda, where he was responsible for the Mk1 Superb, Mk2 Fabia, Roomster MPV and seminal Yeti crossover.