New Skoda Superb and Kodiaq to be revealed later this year

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Superb will be revealed in autumn, with each in line for a radical visual and technological revamp.

Due on sale by the end of the year, the two flagship models arrive as part of a wide-reaching range overhaul for the Czech manufacturer, which will have it launch four new EVs by 2027, and will continue to be sold with a choice of combustion engines. This includes, for the first time in the Kodiaq, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid options.

These large ICE cars are “an important mainstay” during Skoda’s transition to becoming an all-electric car maker, the firm said. Refreshed Skoda Octavia, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Scala models will also arrive by 2026.

“They fulfil the needs of customers as markets transition to e-mobility at different speeds,” Skoda said.

They will be sold alongside a new-look EV offering that will include an Octavia-sized electric estate, a £22,000 entry-level compact urban crossover, an SUV called the Elroq, a production version of the Vision 7S SUV concept and the Skoda Enyaq iV.

Arriving next year, the next-generation Kodiaq and Superb will get fresh exterior looks, improved technologies and redesigned interiors, with Skoda hoping to build on the 740,000 and 777,000 respective sales they've totted up in their current generations.

Key to boosting their appeal will be an extensive design overhaul, although the only details confirmed at this stage are new thin daytime running lights and redesigned rear lights.

The Kodiaq looks to have been particularly extensively reshaped, bearing a more upright silhouette and straighter roofline in the name of practicality.

“The Superb and the [second-generation] Kodiaq are two important cornerstones of the Skoda model range,” said CEO Klaus Zellmer, “which is why it’s so special for us to introduce the new generations of both models.

“The Superb is the flagship of our ICE portfolio and will continue to set standards in terms of comfort and space in its fourth generation, in both hatch and estate forms.

“The second-generation Kodiaq will take safety, technology and versatility to the next level.

"We continue to offer the best of both worlds and meet our customers’ needs, so both models will also be offered with plug-in and mild-hybrid options.”