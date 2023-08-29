2024 Skoda Kodiaq PHEV gains refreshed exterior design

The Skoda Kodiaq will sport refreshed exterior styling as part of its second generation, and the Czech firm has revealed sketches of its design ahead of the crossover’s full reveal on 4 October.

Skoda’s third best-selling model last year, the Kodiaq will return with a sharper front end featuring the firm’s traditional black grille, plus chunkier, squared-off wheel arches. LED headlights also feature at the front of the car.

At the rear, the 2024 Kodiaq gains a new bumper and light design, with the Skoda name typed out and emblazoned on the back of the car. Wheel options, Skoda says, will be available in sizes ranging from 17-18in.

The Kodiaq features design aspects of the firm’s ‘modern solid’ design ethos, and Skoda describes the car as “modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look”.

But the interior was what really got people talking. Previewed back in August by Skoda, new images revealed that the Kodiaq would retain physical dial controls for critical functions.

The three dials, sandwiched between the centre console and the dashboard, can be customised to alter different functions. Official images show the system set up to manage the front occupants’ climate settings on each respective side, with stereo volume between the two.

The dials on either side of the front occupants can manage the cabin temperature, seat heating or seat ventilation, according to user preference. The central controller, meanwhile, can alter fan speed, air direction, the sound system’s volume, the chosen driving mode, or the sat-nav map’s zoom.