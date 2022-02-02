BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition to be unveiled on 15 February
New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition to be unveiled on 15 February

Official teasers show trim level will return on fourth-generation supermini, but hot vRS variant has been ruled out
News
2 mins read
2 February 2022

Skoda has released teaser sketches of a Monte Carlo variant of its new Mk4 Fabia – while also confirming that the supermini won’t receive a hot vRS variant.

Joining the SE L and Colour Edition at the top end of the Fabia range, the Monte Carlo will offer a selection of visual upgrades as well as a new engine option: the 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol already used in several Skoda models, including the KamiqOctavia and Scala.

The addition of this engine option means this will be the most powerful Fabia since the 177bhp second-generation Fabia vRS, launched in 2010.

Related articles

A two-tone look, similar to that of previous Monte Carlo editions, can be seen in preview sketches released by Skoda, with bright red paintwork offset by a black roof and mirrors. 

The car features a new front apron with a wide air intake stretching across it and there is a black grille surround. The rear diffuser, side skirts and window surrounds are also finished in black, while Monte Carlo badges feature on the wings.

The model also appears to have large wheels – likely to be 18in in diameter, as this is a size already available on other variants of the Fabia. 

The black-and-red theme is carried over to the interior, where there's a red stripe across the dashboard and red detailing on the door cards and around the centre console.

A Monte Carlo logo is visible on the touchscreen, which itself appears to be the 9.5in unit used in other Fabias. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel also features.

The gear lever for a six-speed manual gearbox can be seen in the sketch, meaning the 110bhp 1.0-lite three-cylinder turbo petrol engine – the most powerful unit currently offered in the Fabia – is likely to be an option. This is backed up by the number 110 appearing prominently on the digital dashboard display.

Skoda first introduced the Monte Carlo badge on the Mk2 Fabia 11 years ago, and it has been the most sporty trim level on every generation since.

Both of the previous models could be specified with stiffer sports suspension, an option that is likely to return for this car.

The new Fabia Monte Carlo will be unveiled on 15 February, before UK deliveries begin in late May.

124spider 2 February 2022

The 1.5 should be fun if not part of the premier hot hatch league. The same engine in the Ibiza was nice but they only offer the 1.0 now for some reason.  

Bimfan 2 February 2022

Looking increasingly like it's Ibiza and Polo siblings. While that's probably no bad thing I like to think of Skodas as doing it a bit different and more cleverly.

ianp55 2 February 2022

Yes very pretty but there's no way that 110hp is enough to justify Fabia Monte Carlo's sporting pretensions,why can't Skoda revive the Fabia VRS and produce a proper hot hatch for the range

