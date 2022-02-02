New Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo edition to be unveiled on 15 February

Skoda has released teaser sketches of a Monte Carlo variant of its new Mk4 Fabia – while also confirming that the supermini won’t receive a hot vRS variant.

Joining the SE L and Colour Edition at the top end of the Fabia range, the Monte Carlo will offer a selection of visual upgrades as well as a new engine option: the 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol already used in several Skoda models, including the Kamiq, Octavia and Scala.

The addition of this engine option means this will be the most powerful Fabia since the 177bhp second-generation Fabia vRS, launched in 2010.

A two-tone look, similar to that of previous Monte Carlo editions, can be seen in preview sketches released by Skoda, with bright red paintwork offset by a black roof and mirrors.

The car features a new front apron with a wide air intake stretching across it and there is a black grille surround. The rear diffuser, side skirts and window surrounds are also finished in black, while Monte Carlo badges feature on the wings.

The model also appears to have large wheels – likely to be 18in in diameter, as this is a size already available on other variants of the Fabia.

The black-and-red theme is carried over to the interior, where there's a red stripe across the dashboard and red detailing on the door cards and around the centre console.

A Monte Carlo logo is visible on the touchscreen, which itself appears to be the 9.5in unit used in other Fabias. A sporty three-spoke steering wheel also features.

The gear lever for a six-speed manual gearbox can be seen in the sketch, meaning the 110bhp 1.0-lite three-cylinder turbo petrol engine – the most powerful unit currently offered in the Fabia – is likely to be an option. This is backed up by the number 110 appearing prominently on the digital dashboard display.