Sporty 2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo priced from £20,925

Pricing details have been revealed for the new Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo, which returns to the model’s line-up as a performance-inspired range-topper with design changes and a new engine.

Prices start from £20,925 for the entry-level 1.0-litre manual Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo, while the more powerful 1.5-litre model commands a slight premium at £23,765. Skoda’s order books for the model are open now.

The Monte Carlo joins the SE L and Colour Edition at the top end of the Fabia range. Its engine line-up consists of a 1.0-litre 108bhp petrol that will get you from 0-62mph in 9.9sec and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol delivering 148bhp and a 0-62mph time of 8.0sec.

Both engines can be selected with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, while a six-speed manual is reserved for the 1.0-litre engine only.

It’s the first time this 1.5-litre engine, used in several Skoda models including the Skoda Kamiq, Skoda Octavia and Skoda Scala, has appeared on the Fabia. It’s also the most powerful version of Skoda’s supermini since the 177bhp Fabia vRS of 2010.

The Monte Carlo is also equipped with a host of exterior design changes to distinguish the model from the standard Fabia.

Each model is fitted with a black front grille and a new front apron with wider air intakes. The rear diffuser, side skirts and window surrounds are finished in black and the Monte Carlo badge is emblazoned on each wing.

The Monte Carlo is also equipped with 17in wheels, with larger 18in wheels available as an option.

Inside, the Monte Carlo gains sports seats with a theme of black and red, a decorative strip across the dashboard, carbonfibre-effect trim and contrasting stitching.

Technology options are similar to the standard Fabia. An 8.0in infotainment touchscreen is standard (upgradable to a 9.2in unit) with smartphone connectivity, as is Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit display.