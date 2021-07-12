New 2022 Skoda Fabia: UK prices and specs revealed

Skoda has revealed UK pricing and specification details for the new, fourth-generation Fabia ahead of order books opening on 28 September.

Four specification levels will be available, with the entry-level S starting from £14,905. A sporty Monte Carlo trim is expected to arrive next year, although pricing information has yet to be confirmed.

The Polo rival now features LED headlights, front assist and lane assist as standard, as well as a DAB radio, a 6.5in infotainment display and Skoda’s eCall+ emergency call system.

The next step up, SE Comfort, starts from £16,795, with larger, 15in alloy wheels, front foglights and an improved leather steering wheel, in addition to rear parking sensors, adjustable lumbar support and height-adjustable front seats.

The £17,495 Fabia Colour Edition is positioned just below the range-topping specification, offering 16in wheels, privacy glass and roof-coloured door mirrors, as well as an 8.0in infotainment screen. The Colour Edition also adds a 10.0in digital cockpit, keyless start and Skoda’s trademark umbrella, situated in the door pocket. Metallic Graphite Grey and Pearl-Effect Magic Black exterior paints can be selected to contrast with the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels.

Range-topping SE L models offer 16in wheels, comfort seats, chrome-edged air vents, ambient lighting and grey interior trim, with a larger 9.2in infotainment display, web radio and six speakers. SE L models also gain dual-zone air-conditioning, a removable cupholder and a front centre armrest.

The first example of the Fabia supermini left the production line in the Czech Republic in July, as the firm prepares its Ford Fiesta rival for its market launch later this year.

The Czech manufacturer claims to have invested €110 million (£94m) in adapting its Mladá Boleslav production line to build the new supermini alongside its Kamiq and Scala siblings.

The fourth-generation Fabia is said to be the most spacious car in the supermini segment, thanks to significant increases in dimensions across the board compared with its predecessor.

It makes the landmark shift onto the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 supermini platform, as used by the Audi A1 Sportback, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, ditching the PQ architecture used in various iterations since the Mk1 Fabia arrived in 1999.

These much more modern underpinnings accommodate “improved comfort features and numerous advanced safety and [driver] assistance systems”, as well as a range of more efficient powertrains.