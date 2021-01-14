New Renault 5 electric supermini to cost around £18,500

The new Renault 5 electric hatchback is set to cost around £18,500 when it goes on sale in 2024.

The revived nameplate will be part of a major new plan to revive the French firm's fortunes and will sit on the Renault Group's new CMF-BEV platform for small electric cars.

Speaking during a Renault electropop event, company boss Luca de Meo said the use of the new platform and revamped battery tech will enable the firm to sell the 5 for about 33% less than a current Zoe. With an entry-level Zoe costing £27,505, that suggests a target starting price for the 5 of around £18,500.

The firm has also confirmed the new 5 will use new powertrain technology and nickel, manganese and cobalt-based (NCM) batteries that, it says, will dramatically reduce the cost per kWh to around £58 by 2030. Renault added that the 5 will have a range of around 400km (248 miles).

The Renault 5 Prototype pictured here takes styling and design cues from the Clio’s predecessor that Renault produced from 1972 to 1996. It's set to be one of 14 new models – including seven fully electric vehicles – that the French brand will launch by 2025.

It will also be joined by a new version of the Renault 4 supermini, called the 4ever.

The French firm originally revealed the new 5 concept during the unveiling of the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan devised by new boss Luca de Meo. The 5 Prototype city car will be a key part of Renault’s push for 30% of its sales to be of electric vehicles by 2025.

De Meo, who during his time at Fiat was key in reviving the 500, said: “I know from experience that reinventing a cult products lights a fire under the whole brand. This is a cult vehicle at a price many can afford. And this is only the beginning for the whole Renault brand.”

The Renault 5 Prototype is an electric-only model, with a design that features numerous references to various versions of the original 5, including the cult classic Supercinq and R5 Turbo versions, albeit given a modern EV twist. The front headlights are modelled on the original design, while there's a front-mounted EV charging port located where the radiator grille was placed on the original.

Renault design chief Gilles Vidal said: “The design of the Renault 5 Prototype is based on the R5, a cult model of our heritage. This prototype simply embodies modernity, a vehicle relevant to its time: urban, electric, attractive.”