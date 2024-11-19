Mini Cooper C review

From £23,2708

Petrol hatchback enters its fourth generation and promises driver fun at a competitive price

With all the hubbub around the new electric Mini Cooper, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that there is still a normal, petrol-powered one that’s being built in Oxford as before.

At a glance, you will struggle to tell it apart from the electric Mini Cooper E and Mini Cooper SE, even though underneath they're completely different cars.

While the EVs sit on a brand-new, electric-only platform, the petrol cars are a thorough revamp of the old F56 Mini hatch, using the same UKL architecture that’s shared with the BMW 1 Series.

But it does look remarkably similar; it doesn’t even have a visible exhaust. The easiest way to know you’re not looking at the EV is that it retains the black plastic wheel-arch trims. It also keeps the more traditional door handles and clamshell bonnet.

For this latest generation of Mini, it's not just the hatch that's being built in Oxford: the Convertible is coming home. For the first time in nine years, the drop-top will be manufactured in the UK as well, a fitting move given the somewhat irrational British love for such machines. It also reflects the close relation between the two: the Convertible is avaiable in the same C, S and John Cooper Works variants as the petrol hatch.

DESIGN & STYLING

10
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow cornering in town, rear

Despite the different technical make-up between the EV and the ICE car, it’s a deliberate strategy. Mini calls it ‘the power of choice’. It’s a Mini first and the powertrain is just another choice.

That’s reflected in the naming too: all hatchbacks are now called Cooper. E or SE is added for the electric versions and C (the 1.5-litre three-cylinder reviewed here) or S (the 2.0-litre four-cylinder) for the petrol variants.

Putting the new Cooper next to a first-generation Mini naturally makes the old car look very small but also slightly fussy in its design, which I found surprising.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

There has been something of a rationalisation of the model range. A more hardcore John Cooper Works is coming later this year, but the entry-level One version has gone, as have manual gearboxes. Instead, the engines always drive through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The options policy has had a rethink too. There are next to no individual options. Instead you first choose a powertrain, then a ‘style’ and then a ‘level’. The styles are mostly cosmetic: Classic (the basic), Exclusive (which adds some colour in the interior and some gold accents on the outside) and Sport (effectively a JCW styling pack). Then the functional options are grouped in three levels. Level 1 has all the essentials, like matrix LED headlights, keyless entry, heated seats, a head-up display and a wireless phone charger. Level 2 adds a sunroof and privacy glass. Level 3 adds adaptive cruise control, memory seats, Harman Kardon hi-fi, automatic parking and an augmented-reality function for the sat-nav.

The simplification ends at the suspension. Mini hasn’t followed the pack and fitted a cheaper torsion-beam rear suspension. Instead the Cooper retains a multi-link arrangement, like it has had since BMW modernised the Mini in 2001.

The Convertible essentially has the same mechanicals as the petrol hatch, but developing it wasn't simply a case of cutting off the metal roof and fitting a folding canvas one. Mini engineers reworked the suspension and damping to account for the extra weight created by the drop-top mechanicals and extra bracing (around 100kg or so), with individual tunes for each engine variant, in a bid to offer that ‘trademark go-kart handling’. The goal was to offer the same characteristics as the hatch, but with added roof-down freedom.

Lowering the roof takes 18 seconds and can be done at vehicle speeds of up to 19mph. It also partially opens, like a sunroof.

INTERIOR

8
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow driving, interior shot 2

If the exterior design of the Cooper takes out some of the busy ornamentation of previous generations, the interior takes it to the extreme, but thankfully the application of minimalism has been done with more of a sense of design, style and warmth than in Teslas.

Like in the Mini Countryman SUV, the controls and instrumentation have been reduced to a large, round touchscreen and a small panel of buttons and switches underneath. Despite how modern it is, the modern Mini’s interior has never referenced the original Issigonis Mini quite so strongly.

Instead of pushing a start button, you twist something that looks like an old-school ignition key. Cute.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Mini has used a knitted fabric on the dashboard and the doors that provides a bit of plushness and tactility. It’s much more interesting than the screen-on-a-plank approach that Tesla espouses. There are plenty of other fun details, like the strap that forms the steering wheel’s lower spoke or the denim-and-houndstooth upholstery.

Of course, this screen-dominant layout has quite a profound effect on usability. Apart from a handful of shortcut buttons, the screen has absorbed nearly every function, including that of the gauge cluster.

Particularly the lack of a gauge cluster in front of the driver has proven divisive. Some testers found this problematic, others weren’t too bothered and even liked the clear view out. It’s worth remembering that Mini has form with this: the first and second generations of the BMW-era Mini had the speedometer in the centre, like the original Mini of 1959.

The Level 1 option package includes a head-up display, although it's of the cheaper type, where the information is projected onto a little screen.

In any case, things do get quite busy on the centre screen, and it’s absurd that you need to be in Go-Kart mode (Mini’s term for sport mode) to have a tachometer at all, and if you want one with numbers on it, you need to open the speedometer app on the infotainment. ‘Speedometer app’ is not a collection of words that should be required in a car review, but here we are.

The general infotainment interface is typical of current-gen BMWs in that it’s incredibly convoluted, with overloaded and overly deep menu structures that tend to put functions in places you wouldn’t expect to find them. Familiarity helps, but you still find yourself doing far more tapping and swiping than even with the touchscreen-intensive systems from Mercedes-Benz and Renault.

Oddment storage space is reasonable, but if you’re looking for a car with a lot of rear passenger space or boot space, a 21st-century three-door Mini has never been and will never be the car for you. For two people and their luggage or an occasional rear passenger, though, it’s more than adequate. The boot is surprisingly deep and comes with a variable-height floor.

As before, you sit very low for a B-segment hatchback, and there is a lot of adjustment in the steering column. Because this is a three-door car, getting in the front is very easy too, and the B-pillar is very far back.

We will end our look at the hatch on a niggle, though, because the seats have lost their adjustable cushion tilt and length and their adjustable lumbar support, which makes them slightly less comfortable than in the old Mini.

The shape of the Convertible's folding roof means that rear passengers actually get a touch more room than in the standard hatch when it’s in place, although clambering in and out certainly isn’t graceful and you wouldn’t want to be back there for an extended period. With the roof up the boot is a reasonable size, although you won't get that much in once it'slowered.

When the roof is down, visibility is predictably improved, and thanks to the rear wind deflector, it’s reasonably well sheltered. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

4
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow cornering in town, front

So far, we’ve had extensive seat time only in the three-cylinder Cooper C, but with 154bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.7sec, it’s all you realistically need. In fact, it’s not far off the Cooper S from 2002.

But there’s one big, fundamental, baffling problem: unless you choose the Sport version (which you might not want to, because it costs an additional £3500 and its cosmetic addenda are an acquired taste and a bit much for some), there's no manual mode for the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A small, zippy hatchback is the sort of car that we’d always prefer with three pedals and a stick, but times have changed, and Mini has made the annoying but understandable decision to only offer it with an auto; but to then not give us shift paddles is adding insult to injury.

BMW's 1.5-litre engine has never been the most vivacious. It being a three-pot with nearly 500cc of swept capacity per cylinder doesn't help.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

You get D and L (which holds lower gears for longer) modes and that’s your lot. There is a hidden manual mode that’s accessed by holding the gear selector down for half a minute and lets you change gear using the cruise control buttons, but it reverts to D as soon as you touch the brake pedal.

The result is that the engine is often either bogging or redlining, and neither of those is the its comfort zone. The 1.5-litre triple is a typical modern turbo engine that has a fairly meaty mid-range but feels thin and strained at either end of the rev range. The automatic mode works fine when you’re pootling around. Not brilliantly, just fine. But to try to drive somewhat spiritedly with no control over the gearbox is deeply, deeply frustrating.

The good news is that this problem would be exceedingly easy for Mini to fix. The bad news is that we don’t know if it will do so.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow dynamic, front

What makes the lack of control over the engine and gearbox all the more frustrating is that the chassis of this new Cooper is hugely entertaining.

It’s very firmly in the sporty corner, with the emphasis on firm. The Cooper doesn't glide in the slightest and navigating a bumpy British B-road is quite a Tiggerish experience. It’s very well damped, though, and tends not to be deflected by bumps. It also takes the harshness out of potholes and other surface imperfections quite nicely. The Peugeot 208, for instance, is softer but not as well controlled so not much more comfortable as a result.

That super-tight suspension does give outstanding body control and lightning-quick steering responses. There’s pronounced torque steer, but that somehow helps the puppyish feeling, and the Cooper grips tenaciously on its Nexen tyres (yes, really, Nexens, but they’re BMW-specific and it’s well known that OE-specific tyres often share little with their off-the-shelf counterparts).

Although the steering is light and doesn’t give much feedback, it is accurate and predictable and it does signal when you’re near the limit of grip. It gives you enough confidence to load up the chassis in a corner. When you do that, the car is very responsive to snapping the throttle shut and will rotate quite eagerly, like a proper hot hatch.

The stability control deserves praise as well. The standard setting is safe but smooth and completely unintrusive if you’re not trying to provoke the car. DSC Sport Plus is a halfway-house mode that’s similarly smooth but does allow a bit of wheelspin and quite a lot of oversteer.

Accessing these modes is harder than it should be, though, because you need to select Go-Kart mode, then go back into the mode selection menu and customise Go-Kart mode, and only then do you get a drop-down menu for the ‘driving dynamics’.

Our first outing in the Cooper Convertible was hampered by very un-convertible weather – a South Carolina deluge that didn’t just deter us from lowering the roof but also left plenty of standing water on the roads. Even in those suboptimal conditions, though, the Convertible retained much of the hatch’s nimble handling, with pleasing, direct steering and sharp turn-in.

You can feel its extra weight compared with the hatch, but in an age of hefty SUVs and EVs, the Convertible retains a pleasing lightness of touch. The ride is a touch less convincing, with the stiff suspension of our S Convertible making it quite crashy on bumps in the road, even at a more relaxed pace.

Assisted driving notes

Our test car wasn't equipped with adaptive cruise control, so we’ve not been able to test it yet, but if it is anything like the system on current BMWs, it should be one of the best around.

The other driver assistance features generally work well, and even the lane-keeping assistance and speed limit recognition are better than most. Those still give too many false positives, but they’re relatively easy to turn off.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow cornering in town, front

The Cooper C costs from £23,150, which isn’t cheap for a Renault Clio-sized hatchback. On the other hand, it’s pretty well equipped as standard and is much more powerful than most cars of this size. It also has the allure and design of the Mini brand and does feel more ‘premium’ than most cars of this size.

We would stick with the Classic style and add the Level 1 pack and an optional paint colour. That brings the price to £25,700. Spec a Clio, Toyota Yaris or Skoda Fabia to the same level and you won’t be much better off.

The four-cylinder Cooper S is quite a pricy upgrade, at over £5000 more.

You will get much better economy out of both the hybrid rivals and the less powerful petrol manual alternatives, though. Official fuel consumption stands at 47.1mpg and we averaged 43.4mpg over the course of a week.

LONG-TERM REPORTS

9
2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow loading boot with bag

We covered more than 1300 miles in a Mini Cooper C 3dr with the Level 2 options pack. Here's what we learned.

Running costs

For sure, there are cheaper alternatives, with more abstemious engines, bigger boots and more intuitive infotainment, but few with the charisma and panache of this usefully updated stalwart. Even on the dreariest and most frustrating journeys, I found it quite hard to remain in a funk while at the wheel of the new Cooper. Fun to drive, convincingly posh and generally pretty simple to use, it's easy to recommend – and something of an antidote to automotive antipathy in 2025.
Felix Page
Deputy editor

Despite being a relatively old engine and completely unassisted by electrification, this 1.5-litre triple is an impressively efficient lump. It returned an average of 39.7mpg over a few months of highly varied use in late autumn and early winter. More spirited drives nudged that down to 36.5mpg, but we pushed the Cooper C to 43.1mpg on one occasion between fill-ups. 

On average, a tank of fuel will take the Cooper C 3dr 384 miles, and we spent £200.50 to cover 1301 miles. That works out at a cost of 15.4p per mile, before factoring in general wear and tear over that period, although we would expect the tyres and brakes to be good for several times that.

Fun factor

The lack of a gearstick was a common gripe among those who spent time in the Cooper C. With a chassis this taut, steering so engaging and a legacy so intrinsically linked to grassroots motorsport and accessible performance, surely it should afford its driver the privilege of swapping ratios themselves? That scene on the top of Lingotto would’ve been a drearier affair had Michael Caine’s S been equipped with an eight-speed DCT and the late, great Paddy Hopkirk mightn’t have made such light work of the Monte Carlo rally in 1964 if he hadn’t been able to select the right cog for all those hairpins.

But the omission of a manual shifter in this context is far from sacrilegious, ultimately. The Cooper has a brilliantly pliant chassis and is genuinely a good laugh on a tight, winding road (it helps that it's relatively tiny), but it's not a hot hatch, and you will be grateful for the auto 'box when creeping through rush-hour traffic on your morning commute. 

We loved the fizzy, grunty little engine as well: perky and potent enough to get out of its own way but without sacrificing too much in the way of refinement at a cruise.

Interior

The minimalist but luxuriously appointed cabin, with its snazzy circular touchscreen – admittedly something of a bone of contention – is what most tangibly marks this out as a new-era Mini, and it always attracted admiring comments (usually accompanied by curious prods and strokes) from passengers - even if none of them could quite work out the point of that belt on the dashboard. 

Mini has gone to great lengths to remove all unnecessary smockets and trimmings as part of a push to bolster its sustainability credentials and reduce manufacturing costs, which might have cultivated a rather more austere environment had it been handled poorly. But as it is, we’re left with a bright, contemporary cabin that’s far more aspirational than any other supermini on the market - and a good few cars from loftier segments. 

We will concede that it took us a while to get on with that touchscreen, and we will never forgive whoever greenlighted the shoddy integration of the Apple CarPlay interface – very literally a square peg in a round hole. But once we had learned the shortcuts for deactivating the hesitant engine start-stop function and irritating speed-limit warning, it all became muscle memory. 

Quality

Press releases and Wikipedia entries refer to this car as the fourth-generation BMW Mini, but that’s not quite true, because while the new China-built electric Cooper is a brand new car on a brand new platform, this petrol Cooper is more like a heavy facelift of the Mk3 model. Indeed, the basic mechanicals and structure date back to that car’s launch in 2013 and the turbo triple under the bonnet is fundamentally unchanged since it was first used – fun fact alert – in the BMW i8 hybrid supercar.

But at no point in our 'ownership' did we identify any area in which the ‘F65’ Cooper feels conspicuously old. Maybe the engine is a bit gruff on start-up, and sure there are rougher edges to the low-speed ride and things get a bit noisy at a high-speed cruise, but broadly it feels every bit as slick and up-to-date as its box-fresh Aceman and Countryman siblings. Leaving aside a small issue we had with an irritating rub in the B-pillar caused by an ill-fitting window seal (sorted quickly by Mini and not understood to be a common issue), we had absolutely no reservations about the premium credentials of this posh supermini.

Improvements

The obvious answer here is to campaign for the return of a slick-shifting manual gearbox and the addition of some more physical controls, but quite honestly there's little Mini could do to the new Cooper to bolster its appeal as a fun and fashionable city slicker. 

It could do with being a bit cheaper, the stop-start system is a touch unrefined, the low-speed ride could be cushier and the touchscreen could be a bit (okay, a lot) easier to use in some respects. But as it is, the Cooper is extremely easy to like and easier to live with.

VERDICT

2024 Mini Cooper C 3dr in yellow parked under Richmond bridge

The fourth generation of the 21st-century Mini is in equal parts delightful and frustrating.

Not only does it lack the option of a manual gearbox but also, unless you choose the questionably-styled Sport cosmetics package, you have no control over the automatic gearbox. That’s quite annoying in the Countryman SUV but simply baffling in a small hatchback that seems otherwise laser-focused on appealing to the keen driver.

Handling-wise, it's easily the most entertaining small hatchback on sale, with the possible exception of the wild Toyota GR Yaris, which is much more expensive and hard to get hold of. Mind you, even if you are the sort of person who appreciates entertaining handling, the firm ride could become wearing.

The back-to-basics exterior design really does what it set out to do: get rid of a lot of the trinketry, clean up the proportions but keep it very recognisably a Mini.

The same applies to the interior, which delights with some really original touches, although it certainly suffers from BMW’s current infotainment strategy that prioritises gimmicks over usability.

While the multimedia might improve with over-the-air software updates, it's unlikely to change fundamentally. The lack of a manual mode for the gearbox would be very easy for Mini to solve, and we very much hope it will do so, because there's a real dearth of affordable cars that are fun to drive at the moment.

The Convertible has the bonus of sitting in a class that, in recent years, is sorely lacking in options, giving the machine some welcome white space. The idea of an agile, frothy and style-focused drop-top will appeal to many, so even if it isn’t quite as sharp as the standard hatch, they’ll find plenty to like about the Convertible. Does it make total sense in a country where the weather is frequently rubbish? Maybe not, but that’s part of the charm.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

