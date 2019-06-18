New Porsche 718 GT4 and Spyder revealed with 414bhp flat-six

That figure is 44bhp and 35bhp more than the previous Spyder and GT4 respectively. The new unit revs out to 8000rpm and delivers peak torque of 310lb ft between a relatively high 5000rpm and 6800rpm.

The result is that both models are capable of 0-62mph in 4.4sec, with the Spyder managing a top speed of 187mph and the GT4 topping out at 188mph.

Both cars put their power down through a six-speed manual gearbox only. A Porsche spokesman told Autocar: “If the market asks for PDK, it [an automatic version] might be feasible, but the spirit of the cars and customer demand is very much oriented to manual.”

New technology has been brought in to increase the engine’s efficiency and stave off the need for forced induction. Alongside a particulate filter to reduce NOx emissions, Porsche has introduced a new adaptive cylinder control system that can briefly pause fuel injection in one of the two cylinder banks under partial loading. Piezo injectors are used for the first time, alongside a variable intake system.

Porsche claims fuel economy, calculated through the new WLTP cycle, of 25.7mpg. That figure is less than the old cars’, although it can’t be compared as they were put through the old, less realistic NEDC cycle. CO2 emissions are put at 249g/km.

Aerodynamics: more downforce, same drag

Porsche claims to have “comprehensively improved” the GT4’s aerodynamic efficiency for the 718 model. It’s said to produce up to 50% more downforce than the old car without having a negative effect on drag. Features such as a more compact rear silencer, giving space for a functional diffuser, increase downforce by 30% at the rear, while the fixed rear wing is 20% more efficient than the old one. This adds up to 12kg more downforce at 124mph.