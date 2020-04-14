New Nissan Z car to use 400Z name and twin-turbo V6

Significant upgrades will also be made to the interior of the 400Z over and above the 370Z, which was often criticised for its outdated design.

Material quality is set to be brought into line with Nissan’s latest US-market models, while the antiquated touchscreen will be replaced by a modern infotainment system featuring connected services.

A digital instrument display could also be offered, while advanced driver assistance technology will be brought in.

Details of the 400Z’s specific underpinnings have yet to be divulged but, given the relatively low sales and margins of sports cars in this segment, it’s unlikely to be a bespoke platform. The rear-wheel-drive architecture of sister brand Infiniti’s Q50 and Q60 could be a prime candidate for adaptation.

Supporting this theory, Autocar understands that the 400Z will make use of an Infiniti-sourced powertrain. Shunning the natural aspiration of its recent forebears, the new sports car is tipped to utilise the flagship Q60’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6.

This all-aluminium engine is part of the VR family, which also includes a larger 3.8-litre unit used by the Nissan GT-R.

Producing 400bhp in the Q60 (where it’s mated to a four-wheel drive system), the 3.0-litre V6 powers the four-seat coupé from 0-62mph in 5.0sec. Although the 400Z is expected to be rear-wheel drive, its performance should be better than that, given that it will be significantly lighter than the 1825kg Infiniti.

Nissan has experimented with this engine in the 370Z already, fitting it with a manual gearbox and displaying it at the SEMA aftermarket trade show in 2018. The 400Z name also implies this power output, plus the latest prototypes of the new Z car spied testing wore modified 370Z bodywork.

The 370Z appeals firmly to fans of old-school, enthusiast-targeted sports cars, so it’s likely Nissan will want to offer a manual gearbox alongside an automatic. However, rivals such as the Toyota GR Supra and Alpine A110 go without a stick-shift option.